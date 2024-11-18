Apple to Fix Stalking Issues With AirTag 2 Launching Next Year

Apple is gearing up to launch its second-generation AirTag, likely in mid-2025. This comes four years after the original AirTag’s debut. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming AirTag 2 model is codenamed B589. While the design is expected to remain largely the same, Apple is reportedly focusing on key improvements in three main areas: better tracking, enhanced privacy, and more range.

1. Precision Finding with U2 Chip

The AirTag 2 will reportedly come with the newer U2 ultra-wideband chip, the same technology found on iPhone 15 and onwards. This would enable Precision Finding interface that shows continuously updating distance and direction indicators. You can then follow the arrow and direction to find your AirTag.



So yes, precision finding with iPhone and Apple Watch models released in late 2023 and later. The older devices would continue using the standard U1 functionality.

2. Better Range (up to 60 meters?)

The newer tracking chip will also let you find and ring the AirTag from far away. Currently, the U2 chip on newer iPhones lets the user find another phone that is about 60 meters away, which is beyond the current AirTag range of 10-30 meters. This suggests the new AirTag 2 might support a range of 60 meters or more.

3. Enhanced Privacy (Avoid Stalkers)

The upcoming AirTag is reported to address certain privacy concerns that came with the first model. You might’ve already seen several reports of people using AirTags to stalk people. That’s being made more difficult. In fact, even the tag’s speaker will be made difficult to remove to prevent others from tracking individuals without their consent.



Since iOS 17.5, Apple has already collaborated with Google to identify and locate unauthorized tags around them. Android users now get a “[Item] Found Moving With You” alert on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is seen moving with them over time, regardless of the platform the device is paired with.

AirTag 2 Would Be a Solid Upgrade

So yes, more precise location tracking, extended range, and enhanced anti-stalking measures alongside some hardware changes are expected to arrive with the second-generation AirTag. We’re also anticipating a louder speaker to make it easier to find your keys, bags, or other items in noisy environments.

The first-generation AirTag gained popularity thanks to Apple’s Find My network, which helps people locate their lost or stolen belongings worldwide. The ultra-wideband chip-enabled precise tracking, going beyond simply indicating a general area. In fact, Apple sold an estimated 20 million AirTags in 2021 and 35 million in 2022.

While the original AirTag started at $29 for one and $99 for a pack of four, the AirTag 2 is expected to see a slight price increase due to its added features. Besides the AirTag, Apple is likely to launch several other devices in 2025, including the fourth-generation iPhone SE, MacBook Air with M4, the iPhone 17 Air, and a new budget iPad.