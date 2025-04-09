Apple TV Plus Price Down to $2.99 for 3 Months for Limited Time: Here’s How to Get It

Apple TV+ is available for an incredible price of $3.99 for three months

This offer is valid for a limited time and will be available until April 24

It is only valid for new and select returning subscribers.

Apple TV Plus is currently the hottest subscription service right now. With shows like Severance, Silo and Ted Lasso, you will be hooked for hours. Some people have even started calling it the “new HBO,” and rightly so. If you have been waiting to binge-watch those shows, here’s your perfect chance. Apple is offering three months of Apple TV Plus for just $2.99. However, this offer is only available for select users and here’s how you can get it.

How to Get Apple TV Plus at This Incredibly Low Price

If you are a new or eligible returning subscriber, you can claim three months of Apple TV Plus for just $2.99. Usually, a month of Apple TV Plus will set you back $9.99 per month, so you are saving $21 for three months.

While Apple hasn’t clarified what “eligible returning subscriber” means, it most likely refers to those who haven’t used the service in a long time.

Just make sure to subscribe directly through Apple's billing service to get the offer rather than through a third party or your carrier.

Furthermore, this limited-time price for Apple TV Plus will be available only till April 24, 2025. With a subscription of the service, you can watch acclaimed shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, The Silo and Shrinking.

And unlike Netflix, you don’t have multiple tiers so you can enjoy watching in crisp 4K HDR with your subscription. What’s cool is that you can share the service with up to 5 family members, so essentially, the cost will be lower if you buy it with your friends.

In addition, Apple TV Plus lets you download shows so you can watch them on the go, even when you are offline. However, it’s worth noting that you need to cancel your subscription by the end of three months otherwise, you will be charged $9.99 per month.

Apart from incredible TV shows, you can also watch movies like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon. Furthermore, you can stream Friday Night Baseball and select Major League Soccer matches with the MLS Season Pass. Overall, it’s a great deal, especially if you haven’t watched or caught up on those shows everyone’s talking about.