Apple TV (tvOS) Status and Tab Icons and Symbols Meaning – Guide

The tvOS on the Apple TV is filled with icons and symbols to help you navigate its features and content. However, understanding the meaning of every icon and symbol on the Apple TV can sometimes feel like a puzzle. For example, the icons that appear on the status bar and control center in Apple TV are confusing. Here’s a guide to what all the icons and symbols on Apple TV mean.

Apple TV Status Icons Meaning in the Control Center

Status indicators provide a quick view of your Apple TV’s current state and connected devices. These icons and symbols appear in the upper-right corner of the Home Screen when the Control Center isn’t active by offering a glimpse at information. Let’s break down what each of these status icons means:

ImageIcon NameWhat is it for
Profile Inside a Circle IconShows the active user profile. If you have a custom profile image, the profile icon is replaced by it.
Green Dot IconA connected camera or microphone is active.
Orange Dot IconA connected camera or microphone is not active.
Half Moon IconDo Not Disturb is active.
Person with a Lock IconContent restrictions are active.
Timer Clock IconThe sleep timer is active.
Remote with a Battery IconThe battery in the remote needs to be recharged.
Camera with a Screen IconWiFi with Exclamation Mark Icon
Video Recording Camera IconA FaceTime video call is active.
Telephone IconA FaceTime audio call is active.
Person with Circular Lines IconSharePlay is active.
Long and Short Vertical Lines IconAudio is currently playing.
AirPods/Headphones/Wireless Earphones IconBluetooth earbuds, headphones or AirPods are connected.
Game Controller IconA game controller is connected.
Keyboard IconA keyboard is connected.
VPN Inside Box IconApple TV is connected to a virtual private network.
Wi-Fi with Exclamation Mark IconApple TV has no internet connection.

Tab Icons Meaning in Apple TV Control Center

Depending on the features currently active on your Apple TV, you’ll find additional tabs within Control Center. These tabs provide quick access to specific controls and information related to those active features. For instance, when music is playing, a dedicated “Now Playing” tab will appear. Let’s explore the meaning of these dynamic tab icons:

ImageIcon NameWhat is it for
Profile Inside a Circle IconSwitch users or add a new user.
Two Horizontal Toggle IconOpen the general settings tab.
Home IconOpen HomeKit cameras and scenes previously set up in the Home app on another device.
Camera with a Screen IconOpen Continuity Camera controls.
Video Recording Camera IconOpen FaceTime controls.
Video Recording Camera with Curved IconAnswer an incoming FaceTime video call.
Telephone with Curved Lines IconAnswer an incoming FaceTime audio call.
Person with Circular Lines IconOpen SharePlay controls.
Long and Short Vertical Lines IconOpen Now Playing controls.
AirPods/Headphones/Wireless Earphones IconOpen controls for connected headphones.
VPN Inside Box IconOpen VPN settings.

And that wraps up the key icons and symbols you’ll find in the Apple TV Control Center. Hopefully, this guide has made navigating your Apple TV a little clearer.

