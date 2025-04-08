Apple TV (tvOS) Status and Tab Icons and Symbols Meaning – Guide

The tvOS on the Apple TV is filled with icons and symbols to help you navigate its features and content. However, understanding the meaning of every icon and symbol on the Apple TV can sometimes feel like a puzzle. For example, the icons that appear on the status bar and control center in Apple TV are confusing. Here’s a guide to what all the icons and symbols on Apple TV mean.

Apple TV Status Icons Meaning in the Control Center

Status indicators provide a quick view of your Apple TV’s current state and connected devices. These icons and symbols appear in the upper-right corner of the Home Screen when the Control Center isn’t active by offering a glimpse at information. Let’s break down what each of these status icons means:

Image Icon Name What is it for Profile Inside a Circle Icon Shows the active user profile. If you have a custom profile image, the profile icon is replaced by it. Green Dot Icon A connected camera or microphone is active. Orange Dot Icon A connected camera or microphone is not active. Half Moon Icon Do Not Disturb is active. Person with a Lock Icon Content restrictions are active. Timer Clock Icon The sleep timer is active. Remote with a Battery Icon The battery in the remote needs to be recharged. Camera with a Screen Icon WiFi with Exclamation Mark Icon Video Recording Camera Icon A FaceTime video call is active. Telephone Icon A FaceTime audio call is active. Person with Circular Lines Icon SharePlay is active. Long and Short Vertical Lines Icon Audio is currently playing. AirPods/Headphones/Wireless Earphones Icon Bluetooth earbuds, headphones or AirPods are connected. Game Controller Icon A game controller is connected. Keyboard Icon A keyboard is connected. VPN Inside Box Icon Apple TV is connected to a virtual private network. Wi-Fi with Exclamation Mark Icon Apple TV has no internet connection.

Tab Icons Meaning in Apple TV Control Center

Depending on the features currently active on your Apple TV, you’ll find additional tabs within Control Center. These tabs provide quick access to specific controls and information related to those active features. For instance, when music is playing, a dedicated “Now Playing” tab will appear. Let’s explore the meaning of these dynamic tab icons:

Image Icon Name What is it for Profile Inside a Circle Icon Switch users or add a new user. Two Horizontal Toggle Icon Open the general settings tab. Home Icon Open HomeKit cameras and scenes previously set up in the Home app on another device. Camera with a Screen Icon Open Continuity Camera controls. Video Recording Camera Icon Open FaceTime controls. Video Recording Camera with Curved Icon Answer an incoming FaceTime video call. Telephone with Curved Lines Icon Answer an incoming FaceTime audio call. Person with Circular Lines Icon Open SharePlay controls. Long and Short Vertical Lines Icon Open Now Playing controls. AirPods/Headphones/Wireless Earphones Icon Open controls for connected headphones. VPN Inside Box Icon Open VPN settings.

And that wraps up the key icons and symbols you’ll find in the Apple TV Control Center. Hopefully, this guide has made navigating your Apple TV a little clearer.

