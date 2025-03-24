Apple Watch Is Getting Cameras—Here’s What They’ll Do

Apple plans to add cameras to its watches by 2027.

The standard Series will have a camera in the display, while the Ultra will place it near the digital crown.

These will enhance AI features like Visual Intelligence for real-time insights.

Apple is also exploring infrared cameras for AirPods, enabling in-air hand gestures.

Apple is reportedly planning to add cameras to its Apple Watch lineup within the next two years. These cameras will allow the smartwatch to observe its surroundings and use artificial intelligence features.

How Apple Plans to Use Cameras in Apple Watch

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple Watches will integrate cameras differently across models. The standard Apple Watch Series will embed the camera within the display, similar to the front-facing lens on the iPhone. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra will have the camera positioned on the side, near the digital crown and button. That would probably make it easier for users to point their watch to scan objects.

With a camera onboard, your Apple Watch could analyze its surroundings and provide real-time, AI-powered insights using features like Visual Intelligence. These cameras are expected to be added to both standard Series and Ultra models by 2027.

The cameras would work in sync with Apple Intelligence features introduced with iOS 18.1 last year. These include Visual Intelligence, which uses the camera to identify objects and landmarks in the environment, delivering contextually relevant information.

Apple’s Strategy to Stay in the AI Race

With two years still to go, Apple has plenty of time to introduce groundbreaking features that fully leverage built-in cameras on Apple Watches.

This move signals Apple’s push to stay competitive in the AI race, where Google and Samsung are already leading. The company has faced significant delays in rolling out Apple Intelligence on iPhones and, to make matters worse, is now caught in a lawsuit over these setbacks. It seems Apple is rethinking its strategy, shifting toward real innovation to differentiate itself from mass-market AI. But with time on its side, only time will tell.

Apple May Also Add Cameras to AirPods

It’s not just the Apple Watch—Mark Gurman hints that Apple is also considering adding cameras to AirPods. The goal is to integrate advanced AI features into the wireless earbuds, potentially using infrared cameras for in-air hand gestures and more. Earlier rumors also suggest that AirPods may get heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing features.