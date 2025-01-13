Apple Watch SE 3: A New Look in 2025, But No More Aluminum

Is your wallet ready for a new Apple Watch? It’s been over two years since Apple launched the second-generation Watch SE, a fan favorite thanks to its affordable price and compact design. But while it’s been a popular choice, it hasn’t seen an update since 2022. Now, rumors suggest that Apple might finally launch an Apple Watch SE 3, and this time, it’s getting a fresh new look along with some powerful internal upgrades.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the new Watch SE is about to change. Apple is planning a significant design change for the Watch SE 3, which could mean a completely fresh look for this popular smartwatch. For years, Apple has maintained a consistent design language for the Watch SE, with each upgrade focusing primarily on internal upgrades.

Apple Watch SE 3 Could Come With a Big Design Change

The biggest rumor surrounding the Apple Watch SE 3 is a potential shift in its design, specifically the casing material. Instead of the aluminum used in previous SE models, reports suggest that Apple might be considering a plastic build. This instantly brings to mind the iPhone 5c, known for its colorful plastic shells. Imagine the Watch SE in a range of bright, fun colors!

Apple Watch SE 3 (Image: X/ @AppleHub)

But why would Apple consider such a significant change for the Watch SE? There are a few possible reasons. First, a new design helps differentiate the SE 3 from older Apple Watch models. If you’re using an older Watch, a fresh look on the SE might be enough to convince you to upgrade.

Second, if a plastic casing is offered in multiple colors, it could attract a new audience, particularly younger users. Finally, there’s the potential for cost reduction. While plastic is generally cheaper to produce than aluminum, it’s not a guarantee that the SE 3 will be significantly cheaper than before.

Unfortunately, plastic isn’t the best bet when it comes to build quality. It could affect the watch’s overall durability, considering you may bump it multiple times a day.

Does This Mean the Watch SE 3 Will Be Cheaper? Probably Not

While a plastic casing could mean lower manufacturing costs for Apple, it’s unlikely to translate to a significantly cheaper Apple Watch SE 3. Apple is known for prioritizing its profit margins, and even with potential savings from using plastic, they might choose to keep the price similar to the current model.

This means we could see the Apple Watch SE 3 launch at around the same $249 price point as the current generation, despite the design change. It’s even possible that Apple could increase the price slightly, especially if the SE 3 includes other new features like a faster processor, improved battery life, or additional health sensors.

Ultimately, Apple’s pricing strategy will likely depend on how it wants to position the SE 3 within its broader Apple Watch lineup.

Apple Watch SE 3 Features (Expected)

One key upgrade expected in the Apple Watch SE 3 is a new chipset. This new chip should deliver improved performance and responsiveness compared to the current SE model.

However, it’s also important to consider what won’t be changing with the Apple Watch SE 3. For starters, the SE line has typically compromised on some of the more advanced features found in the flagship Series and Ultra models (say, blood oxygen sensor, temperature sensing, and ECG). We can expect the SE 3 to continue this trend.

Having said that, it will likely retain essential features like activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, notifications, and Emergency SOS.

When’s It Coming? Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, Ultra 3

If the rumors are to be believed, the Apple Watch SE 3 may launch sometime in September. This aligns with Apple’s typical release schedule for new iPhones and Apple Watches, so it makes sense that the SE 3 would join the party alongside the iPhone 17 series. The anticipated September release means you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the redesigned SE 3.

As for the rest of the Apple Watch lineup, the Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to get satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap, which would be a huge boost for connectivity.

Plus, both the Series 11 and the Ultra 3 are likely to get high blood pressure detection. It won’t give you exact numbers, but it’ll warn you if something seems off, kind of like how the sleep apnea detection works. This blood pressure feature was supposed to come to the Series 10 but got delayed. It appears this feature will finally be available this year.

Gurman also mentioned Apple is working on a new AI coaching service and a redesigned health app, though we don’t know exactly when those will arrive. These new additions will probably launch alongside new AirPods that can monitor your heart rate.

This September is shaping up to be a big one for Apple, with a lot of exciting upgrades expected across its wearable lineup. It’s going to be interesting to see if all these rumors pan out and how Apple positions the redesigned SE within its broader Watch strategy.