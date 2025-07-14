Apple’s Dynamic Island Update – 6 Features We Want to See

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro series, it felt like a fresh breath of innovation, especially with the switch from the notch to the new Dynamic Island. It wasn’t just about looks; it was functional. Dynamic Island acted like a secondary display, letting you track live activities like food delivery updates, timers, calls, and more, without switching apps. Apple continued with the same design through the iPhone 15 and 16 series. But now, with the upcoming iPhone 17 series, reports suggest Apple might be taking Dynamic Island even further.

As per a recent interview by APPLEX4 with leaker Majin Buu, the Dynamic Island is finally getting a major upgrade with the iPhone 17 series. Until now, we’ve only seen small improvements, mostly more third-party app support, but no actual design or functionality changes. This time, things could be different.

Majin Buu mentioned that Apple is committed to making the Dynamic Island more functional and better integrated into iOS. The goal is to turn it into a core element of the iPhone experience, not just for animations or alerts, but something that adds more value while using the phone. This means it could become more interactive, useful, and consistent across apps and system features.

What We Expect (or Want) to See in the New Dynamic Island

If Apple is serious about making Dynamic Island a more “core” feature, then just cool animations and music controls won’t cut it anymore. Here are some realistic (and much-needed) things we expect or want to see in the upgraded version of Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17:

1. Custom App Shortcuts

Imagine long-pressing the Dynamic Island to open a set of app shortcuts, maybe like notes, messages, or any app you use the most. Basically, let users decide what shows up. For example, imagine you are filling up a form and there are a few details saved in your notes related to that form. Instead of opening the Notes app, you can long-press on the Dynamic Island, and it will open a miniature form of your notes to write down the details. Wouldn’t it be cool?

2. More Live Activity Stacking

Only two live activities work at a time on Dynamic Island now. You can track your Uber and have a timer running simultaneously. But it won’t show one more live activity if it’s running in the background. Apple should allow more than two live activities to be stacked and easily swipe between them.

3. Interactive Widgets

Give us small widgets like weather updates, battery percentage of connected devices, or a calendar glance—all directly in the Dynamic Island. These could stay there subtly, and when you tap or hold, they expand into quick views. You wouldn’t need to leave your current app just to check your next meeting or see how much juice your AirPods have left. It’ll basically act like a mini control hub for important info, right on the top.

4. Smarter AI Suggestions

Maybe Siri Suggestions based on time and location. For example, if you’re near a café you usually visit, Dynamic Island can suggest your regular order. Maybe show quick details like opening hours, menu highlights, or even reminders like “Pick up coffee.” It can also display AI-generated responses right in the Island—like a short summary from Siri or Gemini when you ask something, without fully opening a new app or screen. It’ll feel more proactive and personal that way.

5. Third-Party App Interactions

Dynamic Island can become a notification hub with smooth animations for third-party apps like WhatsApp, Zomato, or Uber. Let us reply, track orders, or perform actions directly from the Island.

6. Audio Multitasking

Let users control multiple audio sources (like YouTube in Safari + Spotify) without them overlapping or cancelling out. A simple swipe on the Island to jump between audio sessions would be helpful.

If Apple even brings half of these things, the Dynamic Island might actually become one of the most useful things on an iPhone. Right now, it’s cool, but it can be so much more. Stay tuned for the official update.