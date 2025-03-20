Apple’s Foldable MacBook Could Be the First Touch Screen Powered Mac

Apple is working on a new foldable device that will sit between the iPad and the MacBook.

With an 18.8-inch screen, its resulting screen size would be equivalent to two iPad Pros side-by-side

The device will be the first to have a touchscreen on macOS

Innovation and Apple are two things that are no longer synonymous. Currently, the company’s MacBook lineup only includes the Air and the Pro models. However, that is soon set to change as the Cupertino giant is working on a new foldable MacBook that which could be the biggest laptop from the company. According to recent rumors, this new laptop will sit between the iPad Pro and the MacBook but will ship with macOS. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming folding MacBook.

Apple’s Foldable Macbook Could Shake Up the Laptop Market

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the foldable MacBook is currently in the New Product Introduction phase meaning it could enter the prototype stage as soon as April. Furthermore, the new folding Mac will begin production in the second half of 2026 as macOS 16 could bring touchscreen compatibility.

While Jeff does not state whether the upcoming device will be a part of the MacBook lineup, he believes that it will ship with macOS. Similar to Google’s plan to integrate ChromeOS and Android, Apple wants to introduce a touch-powered MacBook soon.

This foldable could serve as a bridge between iPad and MacBook offering the best of both worlds to the consumers. With a minimal crease, it will be bigger than two iPad Pros side by side. With an 18.8-inch display, the resulting screen size would be equivalent to two 11-inch iPad Pros without the bezels and the crease.

This upcoming hybrid device is expected to launch in 2027 with production starting at the end of 2026. Apple would be the last manufacturer to enter the foldable segment way after Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. It would be interesting to see how it manages to deliver touch screen-optimized screens on an operating system made for laptops.