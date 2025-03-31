Apple’s M5 iPad Pro And MacBook Pro Set to Launch Later This Year

Apple is working on a new M5 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

These are likely to be launched by the end of this year.

The company is also testing an AI doctor that will offer suggestions based on your health data.

Apple seems to be on a launch spree after the debut of the M4 MacBook and the updated iPads. The company has now focused on iPad Pro, which will likely switch to the upcoming M5 processor. Apart from the new iPad Pro, Cupertino could also introduce new MacBook Pros with M5. Here is everything you need to know about them.

MacBook Pro and iPad Pro M5 Could Arrive This Year

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple is working on two M5-powered devices set to launch later this year. The M5 iPad Pro is likely to launch by the end of this year and is currently in the “advanced testing” stage.

The M5 iPad Pro will have the model numbers J817, J818, J820, and J821 and is on track to debut in the second half of the year. Apple hasn’t refreshed its iPad Pro since last year when it received the M4 chipset.

In addition to the new M5 chips, the company is working on an M6 chipset with its in-house modems. These are likely to launch sometime in 2027.

Similary, the company is working on the new M5 MacBook Pro, although Gurman claims that people shouldn’t expect a major design upgrade. The next design overhaul will happen in 2026 with the M6 MacBook Pros.

Apple Is Working On A New AI Doctor

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is working on an AI Doctor project that will be integrated within the Health app. Called “Project Mulberry”, it includes a complete revamp of the app apart from a new health coach.

Gurman claims the project is in “full steam ahead” and has an AI agent “replicate” some tasks of a real doctor. Previously called Project Quartz, the service will be available with iOS 19.4 in Spring or Summer of 2026.

The concept is that Apple will use the data collected from all your Apple devices, such as Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods, and other products. Based on this data, the AI coach will offer suggestions to improve your health and fitness.

Gurman states that Apple is training the AI based on data from the physicians it has hired. It is also working with doctors and experts in various fields. These include experts in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health, and cardio.

For example, if Apple Health detects irregular heart rate data, then it will show a video about the risks of heart disease. Similarly, Apple is planning to create in-house content for these videos that will be available in the “Health+” subscription service.

Apple Health will also let you enter food or diet plans to track calories and carbohydrates. This is something that the Cupertino giant currently does not offer.

It all makes sense given that Apple is rumored to be working on an Apple Watch with cameras embedded in it. These cameras will identify your workouts and suggest improvements.