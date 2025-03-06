Apple’s Most Expensive Will Be an Upcoming Foldable – Details Revealed

Apple is working on its most expensive iPhone to date – a folding iPhone.

Apple’s first folding iPhone model will be expensive carrying a price tag of $2000-$2500.

It will revive TouchID and ditch FaceID due to space constraints.

Apple was once known for its cutting-edge innovation. That is no longer the case it seems. Samsung, and the rest of the android world, have been making and experimenting with folds and flips for years now. Apple, on the other hand, is yet to launch their first foldable.

However, that could soon change as rumors suggest Apple is working on a new folding smartphone. After the release of the affordable iPhone 16e, it is now working on its most expensive model to date. According to reports, details have emerged about Apple’s foldable iPhone which will have a staggering price tag of $2000 to $2500. The upcoming phone will finally challenge Samsung’s undisputed hold on the foldable segment. Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s foldable iPhone including its expected price and specifications.

Apple Foldable iPhone Could Ditch Face ID in Favour of Touch ID

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record has spilled the beans on the company’s foldable iPhone. Kuo claims that the first-generation foldable iPhone is expected to retail “above $2,000 and $2,500”.

Also Read:

This will make it the most expensive iPhone to date and also one of the priciest foldable phones given that the Z Fold 6 starts at $1899. Despite this fact, Kuo says that Apple’s loyal user base and iPhone’s status symbol image could help generate “strong demand” for the product.

The larger screen according to Kuo could allow for cross-app integration and a better AI experience. This could result in improved productivity as users chat with Apple Intelligence while asking Apple Maps for directions. The foldable form factor could allow split-screen multitasking, something which isn’t currently possible on the iPhone.

Apple could also introduce Sidecar support just like on the iPad so you can use the foldable iPhone as a secondary display for your Mac. That would be useful.

Foldable iPhone Specifications Tipped

The foldable iPhone will be the first model from the company to ditch FaceID in favor of Touch ID. That’s like going a step backwards but why? FaceID works really well on the iPhone after all. Kuo claims that this is due to the increased thickness and space constraints.

It will be interesting to see how people react to the revival of TouchID. Given that Apple has been heavily touting its facial recognition system and its superiority over physical fingerprint sensors for years now. It will have a book-style design like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Oppo Find N5.

Also Read:

This means you won’t have to compromise with a narrower cover display. Apple fans can expect a 7.8-inch inner screen with a “crease-free” design and a 5.5-inch outer screen. Samsung Z Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer screen.

Analyst Kuo further claims that foldable iPhone will be 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded. With a hinge made from stainless steel and titanium alloy, it should be durable enough for most users. For comparison, again, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm when folded and 5.6mm when unfolded.

Another interesting fact is that Apple could borrow the high-density battery cells found in the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air. This will help keep the phone maintain its thin and light form factor while providing long-lasting battery backup.

Shipping and Development Details

Kuo claims that the final specifications of the iPhone foldable will be finalized by Q2 2025 while the project will start in Q3 of 2025. Apple will start producing the phone in Q4 2026. This means that the Apple iPhone foldable with its hefty price will go on sale in November-December 2026.

Kuo expects shipments of 3-5 million in 2026 as Apple will put a cap on mass production at least until 2027. He predicts the total shipment could reach 20 million after the release of the second generation in 2027.