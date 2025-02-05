Apple’s New ‘Invites’ App for iPhone: What It Is, How to Download, and More

Planning an event? Apple’s new Invites app for iPhone lets you create beautiful, custom invitations for any occasion. It’s like having an event management app right on your iPhone—perfect for personal events like weddings, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, and more. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Apple Invites?

A few days ago, we discussed a new feature, codenamed “Confetti,” designed for sending and managing invitations on iPhone. That feature is now publicly available as Invites.

You can download the Invites app from the App Store on your iPhone. Alternatively, you can access it on the web at iCloud Invites.

Here’s what you can do with Invites:

1. Create Invitations:

Grab your guests’ attention with a background from our presets or a photo from your library.

Customize the font of your invitation so it feels just right.

Invites automatically includes Maps and Weather information based on the event location, ensuring your guests are well-informed.

2. Invite and Manage RSVPs:

Invitations can be shared via a link through any messaging platform.

Guests may RSVP conveniently through the Invites app on iPhone or via a web browser on any device.

Plus, you can easily keep everyone updated with messages posted within the event.

3. Add Music and Photos:

Create a collaborative playlist so guests can enjoy their favorite music at the party.

Add a Shared Album so everyone can contribute photos from the event.

Both the collaborative playlist and the shared photo album are automatically shared with guests.

Requirements

What you’ll need: Apple Invites works on any iPhone with iOS 18 or later.

Apple Invites works on any iPhone with iOS 18 or later. Music lovers: To create collaborative playlists with Apple Music, you’ll need an Apple Music subscription.

To create collaborative playlists with Apple Music, you’ll need an Apple Music subscription. Creating invitations: You’ll need an iCloud+ subscription to create your own invitations. But don’t worry—anyone can RSVP for free! While you can’t host an event without iCloud+, you can still attend one.

How to Create Invites On iPhone?

As mentioned, creating invitations requires an iCloud+ subscription. This means you’ll need to be on an iCloud+ plan, which starts at $0.99 or ₹75 a month for 50GB.

Once you have a subscription, download the Invites app from the App Store.

Open Apple Invites and tap Create Event. Add a background image for the event. Add event details such as the title, date, time, and location. Add an event description (optional). Finally, create the event and add the people you want to invite.

You can also invite people by sharing the event link. This means you can use virtually any social media or messaging platform, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram, to invite your guests.

Guests can view and respond to an invitation using the Invites app on iPhone or through a web browser on any device, without needing an iCloud+ subscription or an Apple ID. Those attending the event can control how their details are displayed to others and can leave or report an event at any time.

FAQs