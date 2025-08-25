What is Apple’s Three-Year Plan for Future iPhones

Apple is planning some major changes for its upcoming iPhones.

The company will unveil its first foldable iPhone next year.

It also plans to introduce a curved screen with the iPhone 20, a major departure from the slab design.

If you are planning to buy an iPhone now, just don’t do it. Not just because the upcoming iPhone 17 series is a few weeks away, but because Apple has some grand plans in store. With its thinnest iPhone to date, a foldable iPhone, and a curved iPhone, the Cupertino giant is planning to woo consumers once more. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhones and Apple’s 3-year plan.

Apple Plans Major Redesign for Its Future iPhone

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on some cool future iPhones that could bring back the wow factor. Starting with the iPhone 17 Air, the company will introduce its thinnest iPhone to date.

This will compete against the S25 Edge, with the design being the main highlight of the phone. However, the single camera, average battery, and lack of a SIM card slot mean there will be major compromises.

And just like the iPhone 16e, the 17 Air will rely on Apple’s in-house C1 modem. With the lackluster sales of the “Plus” models, Apple wants something a conversation starter that will grab eyeballs even if it doesn’t end up selling a lot of numbers.

Apart from the Air, the Pro models will get a new design with a camera bar similar to the Pixel lineup. Gurman claims these will be available in an Orange color while the Air will boast a light blue color.

First Foldable iPhone To Debut Next Year

Apple will unveil its first foldable iPhone, internally codenamed V68. It will resemble Samsung’s book-style Z Fold series. With two cameras on the back and one on the cover and inner display, it will be the first iPhone with four camera lenses.

And just like the iPhone 17 Air, there will be no physical SIM slot, and Apple is switching back to time-tested Touch ID. This is a major change as Apple has been touting Face ID as a more secure alternative to Touch ID.

This foldable iPhone will have a less prominent crease thanks to a new in-cell touchscreen. It will help improve the overall touch accuracy while making the crease less prominent. Both the iPhone 18 series and the foldable iPhone will use Apple’s upcoming C2 modem since they are set to launch in the same timeline.

Curved Glass iPhone Coming In 2027?

One of the biggest changes that Apple could bring to the iPhone since its inception is a curved display. Mark Gurman claims that Apple has major plans for the future with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

With curved edges on all four sides, it will blend seamlessly with Apple’s Liquid Glass design. Furthermore, it will be a breath of fresh air since the slab style design that Steve Jobs unveiled in 2007.

Although it’s best to take this rumour with a pinch of salt, as another tipster, IceUniverse, says that Apple is unlikely to design a curved-screen iPhone. He claims that Apple has informed suppliers that it won’t be adopting a curved screen iPhone.

Furthermore, he believes that Apple could opt for a subtle curve similar to the Apple Watch with minimal curvature at the top and bottom. While Mark Gurman’s track record has been stellar, IceUniverse’s skepticism does raise some legitimate questions over the claim.

That being said, the next few years are going to be exciting for iPhone fans. With a foldable iPhone and a slim model set to debut this year.