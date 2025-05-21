7 Apps (and Jobs) Google Killed At I/O 2025: All Major Announcements

Google, the technology giant, just made several announcements at the Google I/O 2025. From its new video generator model, Veo 3, to the music generation model Lyria 2, Google has made many things redundant. While AI tools have always been a threat to our jobs, it has never been more real or close than at the Google I/O 2025. Here’s a look at all the companies/products/jobs Google is making defunct.

7 Things Google Has Killed At The I/O 2025

1. Kolors Virtual Try On- Google Shopping

Trial rooms are a thing of the past as Google’s new AI Shopping feature lets you try on clothes before you buy them. Available in the Search Labs section, you can experiment with different clothes. This is a great way to see how these clothes look before you hit the buy button. If you enable the experiment, you will see a “Try It On” next to shirts, dresses, and skirts in Google Search. You will need to have a full body image in good lighting, and the tool will generate an image of you wearing the clothes. Furthermore, you can save and share these images with your friends for a second opinion.

Another cool thing is the new AI mode, which will show personalized product listings. So suppose you are looking for a pair of baggy jeans with a Garfield on it then this tool can help you find one. It can also help you narrow down things with filters and specific queries to get you that specific product. This new feature makes virtual try-on apps like Kolors was thing of the past.

2. Video Editor – Flow

If you are a video editor, then you should consider upskilling yourself. Google’s new Flow tool combines the power of Veo, Imagen, and Gemini to deliver the perfect filmmaking tool. This new AI Video tool can create stunning cinematics with text prompts, allowing you to explore new ideas. Furthermore, these shots have realistic physics and even detailed voice-overs. You can play around with the camera, aspect ratio, add or remove objects, and integrate objects into the flow. Available to Google AI Pro/Ultra subscribers, many renowned filmmakers have showcased their creativity with Flow.

3. Galileo App – Google Stitch

If you are a web designer, then you must have heard of Gallileo AI. This popular tool generates AI interfaces for websites and apps with a simple text prompt. This way, you can give a vision to your ideas to conceptualize them. Google has bought Galileo AI, and it’s now called Stitch.

Apart from the new name, the tool has gotten a major upgrade thanks to the power of Gemini. It can create high-quality UI designs and code from your basic prompts. It tailors the website to your needs with multiple layouts and color schemes, and users will be able to export it to Figma for refinements. This will reduce the time between front-end and backend development of a website. The best part? It’s free and accessible to everyone, so you can build your app.

4. Coders- Jules

If you are a coder or someone who likes coding, then Jules is here to take your job. Showcased as a prototype last year, the tool is now in a public beta. It’s not just a sidekick that auto-completes your code; Jules is an autonomous agent that can understand the context of your project. Furthermore, it works independently and can perform tasks like writing tests, building new features, bug fixes, and bumping dependency versions. It can clone codebases into a secure Google Cloud Virtual Machine and independently work in the background. It has GitHub integration, an audio changelog with the option to transform recent commits into summaries. You can even review and modify Jules’ code at each point, and this tool is available globally without any waitlist for free.

5. Live Translation- Google XR

Remember those futuristic Google Glasses? Well, they are back, sort of. The Google Glasses with Android XR bring the power of Gemini to your wearables. Apart from syncing with your phone and installing apps, these are equipped with speakers and microphones. The coolest part is that these glasses can seamlessly do live translation in real-time. You no longer need to rely on dedicated thirty-part tools for translation. It can break down language barriers, letting you enjoy conversations with subtitles in real time, just like a TV show.

6. Voiceover Artists- Veo 3

Google’s new Veo 3 AI model showcased at I/O 2025 can generate high-quality videos, a major improvement over the previous Veo 2. But that’s not all, as the Veo 3 model can even create audio. You generate noises on a busy street, or birds chirping in a park, or take it to the next level by generating dialogues between two characters. Thanks to the ability to transform videos with real-time world physics and accurate lip syncing, it can bring any clip to life. So if you are a voice artist, it can put your job at risk. Available to users

7. Indie Music Artists- Lyria 2

Last but not least, Google’s Lyria 2 is a music generation model that provides musicians, producers, and songwriters with a set of experimental tools. These tools let them experiment with new sounds, different genres, or expand their music library. You can generate any kind of music you want based on your genre, moods, or vocals. Furthermore, you can also add your lyrics into the timeline to insert tempo and key. Not just that, it can also extend any existing piece of music, letting you reimagine your work and get something completely new. So if you are an indie artist or a background music effects maker, this tool essentially puts your job in jeopardy.