April Fool Eg – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – CAPER, PRANK

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BIT, SAP 4 Letters HOAX 5 Letters CAPER, PRANK, TAROT, PATSY, ALOOF, GOTIN, ARIES, TRICK, FIRST 6 Letters TAROTS, SPIRAL, ATEASE, JAPERY, SANITY, MIDDAY, PRANKS, SCAMPS, DECOYS, GOTCHA 7 Letters ASSEGAI, GOSHAWK 8 Letters STUNTMAN 9 Letters TAROTCARD, TRICKSTER 10 Letters APRILFIRST, APRILFOOLS 11 Letters OILPLATFORM, ALLFOOLSDAY 12 Letters UNCLEGRANDPA 14 Letters PRACTICALJOKER 21 Letters SOVERYRICHLYWASHECLAD

