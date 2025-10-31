Arc Raiders: Find All Call Stations and Supply Drops for “A Better Use” Quest

Surviving in Arc Raiders means knowing when and where to grab extra supplies. When you’re running low on ammo or healing items during a mission, Call Stations can save your life. These terminals let you request supply drops right in the middle of a combat zone. In this guide, we will show you exactly how to find and use Arc Raiders Call Stations, what to expect when you use them, and how to complete the “A Better Use” quest safely.

How to Find and Use Call Stations in Arc Raiders

Call Stations are interactive terminals you can find across all maps in ARC Raiders. When you use one, it fires a flare into the sky and drops a supply box nearby. These boxes usually contain crafting materials, healing items, and sometimes stronger weapons or explosives. The main benefit is that you don’t have to go back to Speranza when you’re low on supplies. You can restock right where you are and keep going.

Finding these stations takes some focus because the game doesn’t always show them clearly. You need to open your map and look for a small antenna icon. This icon only shows up when you’re pretty close to a station, so you need to explore the area first.

As you move around, listen for a low humming sound. That sound means a Call Station is nearby, even if you can’t see it yet. This helps a lot in places with bad visibility.

A Better Use Quest Walkthrough

The quest “A Better Use” is given to you by a trader named Tian Wen. This mission teaches you how to use Call Stations properly. Your goal is to go to the Buried City, find a Call Station, call in a supply drop, and loot it.

Step 1: Deploy to the Buried City

Head to the Buried City location on your map. This area has ruined buildings and lots of sand. Sandstorms are common here, making it harder to see enemies approaching. Be extra careful when you’re moving around in this area.

Step 2: Locate the Call Station

You won’t get a waypoint for this quest, so you need to search on your own. Walk around major points of interest and check your map regularly. Once you’re close enough, the antenna icon will appear and guide you the rest of the way.

Step 3: Clear the Area First

Before you activate the Call Station, take time to look around the area. Check for nearby ARC enemies, turrets, or other players. Calling for a supply drop will definitely make a loud sound. It basically announces your location to everyone nearby. Clear out threats first so you’re not fighting while waiting for your drop.

Step 4: Request the Supply Drop

Walk up to the Call Station terminal and interact with it. Your character will fire a flare into the sky. A few seconds later, a supply container attached to a parachute will drop from above. Keep on looking above and see where the parachute lands.

Stay in cover while waiting. Other players might see your flare and come looking for easy loot. ARC enemies will also investigate the noise.

Step 5: Loot the Container

Once the supply container hits the ground and opens, move in quickly. Interact with the container to grab everything inside. The moment you loot it, the quest completes automatically.

After you successfully loot the supply drop, go back safely and return to Tian Wen to turn in “A Better Use.” Here’s what you’ll earn for completing this quest:

Torrente I 1x

32,000 XP

Learning how to use Call Stations in ARC Raiders gives you a big advantage during long missions. Instead of going back to base when you run out of supplies, you can restock on the spot and keep working on your goals. The quest shows you how this works early in the game, so make sure to do it.