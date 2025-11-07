If you want to level up Scrappy, your pet rooster in Arc Raiders, you’re going to need a Dog Collar. When you’re out on raids, Scrappy collects crafting materials for you automatically. So even if you die and lose all your loot, at least Scrappy brings something back home. The problem is, Dog Collars are rare items. You can’t just find them lying around everywhere. In this guide, I will show you exactly where to find and how to get Dog Collars in Arc Raiders.

How to Find and Get Dog Collars in Arc Raiders

Dog Collars spawn in residential areas on the map. These are the spots with houses and apartment buildings. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see a human icon on your map. Here are the best locations to farm Dog Collars:

Buried City

Grandioso Apartments

Red Tower

Santa Maria Houses

Blue Gate

Raider’s Refuge

Village

Ruined Homestead

Dam Battlegrounds

Pale Apartments

Ruby Residence

Pattern House

Now, here are some tips and tricks to help you find the Dog Collars more easily in Arc Raiders:

Use the tracking feature. Go to your Workshop, click “Train,” then hit “Track” on the Dog Collar requirement. This puts a diamond icon on it so you remember what you’re looking for.

Go in light. Use free loadouts when you're just farming for Dog Collars. Grab what you need and get out fast. These residential areas don't have the best loot anyway, so no point risking expensive gear.

Try night raids. Night raids will give you better chances of finding Dog Collars.

Search inside cabinets, drawers, and containers in these areas. Dog Collars can also appear as loose items on tables, desks, and chairs, so keep your eyes open.

How to Use Dog Collars in Arc Raiders

Once you grab a dog collar, head back to your Workshop and train Scrappy to level two. This increases how much stuff he collects for you during raids.

You can also recycle dog collars for 8 Fabric and 1 Metal Parts, or salvage them for 5 Fabric. But honestly, using them to upgrade Scrappy first is the smarter move.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Dog Collars in Arc Raiders. Once you’ve collected enough of them, upgrading Scrappy should be your top priority since having a pet that brings back more loot on every raid is incredibly valuable in this game. Good luck!