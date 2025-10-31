How to Get and Use Fireball Burners in ARC Raiders?

Fireball Burners are special throwable items in ARC Raiders that come from a specific enemy type. These items serve multiple purposes, including quest completion, crafting materials, and workshop upgrades. Understanding how to find Fireball Burners in Arc Raiders and what to do with them helps you progress through early quests and build up your crafting resources.

What Is a Fireball Burner in Arc Raiders?

Item Property Details Rarity Uncommon Type Recyclable Weight 0.5 kg Stack Size 3 Damage 5/s Radius 2 m Duration 10 s Total Damage 50 (if enemy stays in fire) Sell Price 640 Source Fireball ARC enemies

The Fireball Burner is an uncommon recyclable item that weighs 0.5 kg and stacks up to 3 in your inventory. When thrown, it creates small fires that deal 5 damage per second in a 2 meter radius for 10 seconds. The total potential damage is 50 if an enemy stays in the fire for the full duration.

This item is primarily used for specific quests rather than regular combat. While you can use it as a fire-based throwable, its small radius and damage over time make it less effective than dedicated grenades for most combat situations.

What Fireballs Look Like

Fireballs are small metal ball-shaped ARC enemies that deal fire damage. These enemies are aggressive and attack on sight. When a Fireball detects you, it rolls toward you at high speed. Once it gets close, the shell opens up and the Fireball expands to emit a cone of flames at close range. This attack can deal significant damage if you don’t move out of the way.

How to Get Fireball Burners in Arc Raiders

Fireball Burners drop when you kill Fireball enemies. After defeating a Fireball, check the ground where it died and loot the Fireball Burner from its remains. Each Fireball can drop one or two Burners per kill, though the drop is not guaranteed every time.

The RNG nature of the drops means you might need to kill multiple Fireballs to get the number of Burners you need. Some kills won’t drop any Burners at all, while others might give you two. This makes farming them somewhat time-consuming if you need several.

There is an alternative crafting method if you can’t find enough Fireballs or want a backup option. You can craft Fireball Burners using 1 ARC Alloy and 1 Crude Explosive plus in-game currency.

Quests That Require Fireball Burners

Several early quests in ARC Raiders require you to use Fireball Burners. Understanding these quest requirements helps you complete them correctly on the first try.

The “ What Goes Around ” quest from Apollo requires you to destroy an ARC enemy using a Fireball Burner. This means the Fireball Burner must deal the killing blow, not your weapons.

” quest from Apollo requires you to destroy an ARC enemy using a Fireball Burner. This means the Fireball Burner must deal the killing blow, not your weapons. The “ Fight Fire With Fire ” quest involves Fireballs specifically. You need to destroy a Fireball using a Fireball Burner for this quest.

” quest involves Fireballs specifically. You need to destroy a Fireball using a Fireball Burner for this quest. The “The Right Tool” quest also involves using Fireball Burners on specific targets.

Should You Keep or Recycle Fireball Burners

The decision to keep or recycle Fireball Burners depends on your current needs. If you have active quests requiring them, obviously keep enough to complete those quests. Most quest kills only need one Burner if you execute the kill correctly, though having extras provides insurance if your first attempt fails.

If you’re planning to upgrade your Refiner to level 2 soon, save eight Fireball Burners for that upgrade. This is a significant investment but necessary for progression.

Beyond these specific needs, recycling Fireball Burners into ARC Alloy is generally the best choice. ARC Alloy is used in many important crafts throughout the game, making it more universally useful than Fireball Burners sitting in your storage.