ARC Raiders All Grenades and Explosives

Grenades and explosives in ARC Raiders serve more purposes than just dealing damage. With ARC machines constantly blocking your path to extraction, you need throwables that can stun, distract, hide, or completely disable these threats. Understanding all the available grenades and explosives in Arc Raider helps you prepare the right loadout for different situations.

All Standard Grenades in ARC Raiders

Standard grenades are craftable or purchasable items that you can add to your loadout before heading topside. These are your primary offensive and tactical throwables.

Grenade Name Rarity Weight Stack Size Damage Stun (Raider/ARC) Radius Duration Sell Price

Light Impact Grenade Common 0.1 kg 5 30 N/A 2.5 m Instant 270

Gas Grenade Common 0.2 kg 3 25/s stamina drain N/A 7.5 m 20 s 270 Shrapnel Grenade Uncommon 0.15 kg 5 60 N/A 6 m Instant 800

Snap Blast Grenade Uncommon 0.2 kg 3 70 N/A 7.5 m Short delay 800

Heavy Fuze Grenade Rare 0.2 kg 3 80 N/A 7.5 m 3 s fuse 1,600

Blaze Grenade Rare 0.2 kg 5 5/s N/A 10 m 10 s 1,600

Showstopper Rare 0.4 kg 5 N/A 2 s / 10 s 6 m Instant 2,200

Trigger ‘Nade Rare 0.4 kg 3 90 N/A 7.5 m Remote 1,000

Wolfpack Epic 1 kg 1 166×12 N/A 100 m Instant 3,000

Light Impact Grenade – A basic explosive that detonates immediately when it hits something, making it good for quick throws when you need instant damage.

– A basic explosive that detonates immediately when it hits something, making it good for quick throws when you need instant damage. Gas Grenade – This throwable releases a toxic cloud that doesn’t hurt health but constantly drains the stamina of anyone standing inside it.

– This throwable releases a toxic cloud that doesn’t hurt health but constantly drains the stamina of anyone standing inside it. Shrapnel Grenade – A mid-tier explosive that breaks apart into sharp pieces, covering a decent area with twice the damage of basic grenades.

– A mid-tier explosive that breaks apart into sharp pieces, covering a decent area with twice the damage of basic grenades. Snap Blast Grenade – This sticky explosive attaches to walls or floors and blows up after a brief moment, letting you set up tactical placements.

– This sticky explosive attaches to walls or floors and blows up after a brief moment, letting you set up tactical placements. Heavy Fuze Grenade – A timed explosive with a three-second countdown that gives you time to throw it into rooms or around corners.

– A timed explosive with a three-second countdown that gives you time to throw it into rooms or around corners. Blaze Grenade – This impact grenade spreads fire across a wide area that burns anyone who walks through it for several seconds.

– This impact grenade spreads fire across a wide area that burns anyone who walks through it for several seconds. Showstopper – A specialized stun grenade that disables ARC machines for ten seconds while only briefly stunning human Raiders.

– A specialized stun grenade that disables ARC machines for ten seconds while only briefly stunning human Raiders. Trigger ‘Nade – This remote explosive sticks wherever you throw it and only detonates when you manually activate it.

– This remote explosive sticks wherever you throw it and only detonates when you manually activate it. Wolfpack – The most destructive grenade that splits into twelve homing missiles that automatically track and hit ARC targets across massive distances.

All Utility Grenades in ARC Raiders

Utility grenades don’t deal direct damage but provide tactical advantages through smoke, light, distraction, or tagging.

Grenade Name Rarity Weight Stack Size Effect Radius Duration Sell Price

Li’l Smoke Grenade Common 0.15 kg 5 Blocks vision 2.5 m 6 s 300

Light Stick Common 0.15 kg 5 Illumination 7 m 40 s 150

Smoke Grenade Rare 0.2 kg 5 Blocks vision 7.5 m 20 s 1,000

Lure Grenade Uncommon 0.4 kg 2 Distracts ARC 50 m 15 s 1,000

Tagging Grenade Rare 0.4 kg 3 Tags enemies 6 m 30 s 1,000

Li’l Smoke Grenade – A compact smoke device that creates a small but dense cloud for quick escapes when you need immediate cover.

– A compact smoke device that creates a small but dense cloud for quick escapes when you need immediate cover. Light Stick – A throwable glow stick that lights up dark areas and can be used to mark locations or signal your team.

– A throwable glow stick that lights up dark areas and can be used to mark locations or signal your team. Smoke Grenade – The full-size version that produces a much larger and longer-lasting smoke screen for covering movements or blocking enemy vision.

– The full-size version that produces a much larger and longer-lasting smoke screen for covering movements or blocking enemy vision. Lure Grenade – A noisemaking device that pulls ARC attention away from you by making them focus on the sound instead.

– A noisemaking device that pulls ARC attention away from you by making them focus on the sound instead. Tagging Grenade – This tracking device marks all enemies in its blast so you can see their positions through walls for half a minute.

Throwable ARC Parts and Scavenged Explosives

Some items you find by destroying ARC machines or scavenging can be thrown as makeshift explosives or used for other purposes.

Item Name Rarity Weight Stack Size Damage Stun (Raider/ARC) Radius Must Shoot to Explode Sell Price

Crude Explosives Uncommon 2 kg 10 15 N/A 1.5 m No 270

Fireball Burner Uncommon 0.5 kg 3 5/s N/A 2 m No 640

Hornet Driver Rare 0.75 kg 3 N/A 0.5 s / 10 s 6 m Yes 2,000

Leaper Pulse Unit Epic 1 kg 3 100 N/A 10 m No 5,000 Snitch Scanner Uncommon 0.75 kg 3 N/A Calls ARC N/A No 2,000 Synthesized Fuel Rare 0.5 kg 5 80 N/A 7.5 m Yes 700

Wasp Driver Rare 0.6 kg 3 80 N/A 5 m Yes 1,000

Rubber Duck Common 0.3 kg 15 N/A – N/A No 1,000

rude Explosives – Basic explosive material that works as both a weak throwable and a crafting ingredient for making better grenades.

– Basic explosive material that works as both a weak throwable and a crafting ingredient for making better grenades. Fireball Burner – An ARC component that creates burning patches when thrown, useful for area denial despite its small coverage.

– An ARC component that creates burning patches when thrown, useful for area denial despite its small coverage. Hornet Driver – This ARC part needs to be shot after throwing to release a stun effect that briefly disables anything nearby.

– This ARC part needs to be shot after throwing to release a stun effect that briefly disables anything nearby. Leaper Pulse Unit – A powerful ARC component that generates a damaging singularity when thrown, dealing heavy damage in a wide area.

– A powerful ARC component that generates a damaging singularity when thrown, dealing heavy damage in a wide area. Snitch Scanner – A dangerous item that actually summons more ARC enemies when thrown, mainly useful for recycling into materials.

– A dangerous item that actually summons more ARC enemies when thrown, mainly useful for recycling into materials. Synthesized Fuel – Volatile fuel that explodes when shot after being thrown, making it useful for setting up explosive traps.

– Volatile fuel that explodes when shot after being thrown, making it useful for setting up explosive traps. Wasp Driver – Another shootable ARC part that creates a decent explosion once you hit it with gunfire.

– Another shootable ARC part that creates a decent explosion once you hit it with gunfire. Rubber Duck – A collectible toy with no combat use but surprisingly high value for selling or completing specific quests.

How to Use Grenades and Explosives

Using grenades requires you to add them to your loadout before starting a raid. You can’t equip grenades you don’t already have in your inventory. After crafting, looting, or buying grenades, drag them into your loadout slots. During a raid, you have two ways to use grenades:

The first method is opening your inventory by pressing the inventory button , selecting the grenade, and equipping it. Then you hold the fire button to aim and release to throw. This method works but is slow and leaves you vulnerable.

, selecting the grenade, and equipping it. Then you hold the fire button to aim and release to throw. This method works but is slow and leaves you vulnerable. The better method is setting up quick use slots. Drag grenades and explosives to your quick use slots before the raid. During combat, hold the Q button and select the grenade from your quick use menu. This is much faster than opening your full inventory. Once selected, hold the fire button to cook the grenade if it has a fuse, then release to throw it.

Which Grenades Deal the Highest Damage

For raw single-target damage, the Wolfpack grenade is unmatched. However, the 1 kg weight and single stack size make it impractical to carry multiple. The Wolfpack is specifically designed for clearing out large groups of ARC machines. For more practical high-damage options, the Leaper Pulse Unit deals 100 damage in one throw with a 10 meter radius. You find these by destroying Leaper ARC enemies, so they’re free if you’re fighting Leapers anyway.

Among craftable grenades, the Trigger ‘Nade deals 90 damage and the Heavy Fuze Grenade deals 80 damage, both with 7.5 meter radius. The Trigger ‘Nade has the advantage of remote detonation, letting you control exactly when it explodes.