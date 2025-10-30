Arc Raiders Healing Items and Stats Guide

Staying alive in Arc Raiders is tough. You’re dealing with deadly ARC enemies and other players who want your loot. However, the game gives you plenty of ways to heal up and keep fighting. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about healing in Arc Raiders.
Arc Raiders Healing Guide: How to Heal?
Arc Raiders has three separate systems you need to manage.
- Your health is your main survival bar. When it hits zero, you’re down. Most healing items focus on restoring this.
- Your shield is a separate protective layer that sits on top of your health. It soaks up damage before your health takes a hit, but you need special rechargers to fix it.
- Your stamina lets you sprint, jump, and perform other actions. Some items restore stamina, but they won’t heal your actual health.
Once you’re out of a raid, your health automatically refills, and your shields come back. But any damage your shield took during the raid stays there. You’ll need to repair it before heading back out.
Arc Raiders Healing Items and Stats
Let me break down every healing item in the game so you know what you’re working with. You can craft them or also buy some of them from traders.
Health Restoration Items
|Item Name
|Healing Amount
|Duration
|Crafting Recipe
|Price
Fabric
|0.4 HP/second
|25 seconds
|–
|–
Resin
|1 HP/second
|10 seconds
|–
|–
Mushroom
|15 HP instant
|Instant
|–
|$1,000
Bandage
|2 HP/second
|10 seconds
|Med Station I:
• 5x Fabric
|$750
Herbal Bandage
|3.5 HP/second
|10 seconds
|Med Station II:
• 1x Durable Cloth
• 1x Great Mullein
|$2,700
Sterilized Bandage
|5 HP/second
|10 seconds
|Med Station II:
• 2x Durable Cloth
• 1x Antiseptic
|$6,000
Defibrillator
|50 HP instant
|Instant
|Med Station II:
• 3x Plastic Parts
• 1x Moss
|$3,000
Vita Shot
|50 HP instant
|Instant
|Med Station III:
• 1x Antiseptic
• 1x Syringe (Med Station III)
|–
Vita Spray
|10 HP/second
|15 seconds
|Med Station III:
• 2x Antiseptic
• 4x Canister
|–
The Vita Shot is currently the strongest healing item in the game. It gives you 50 HP instantly, which can save your life in a tight spot. The Vita Spray is also powerful because it continuously heals for 10 HP per second, and you can use it on teammates.
The Defibrillator is special because it’s the only item that can revive a downed teammate or even an enemy player. It restores 50 HP when you use it on someone who’s down.
Shield Recharge Items
|Item Name
|Shield Amount
|Duration
|Crafting Recipe
|Price
ARC Powercell
|2 shields/second
|10 seconds
|Drops from ARC enemies
|$640
Shield Recharger
|4 shields/second
|10 seconds
|Med Station I:
• 5 Rubber Parts
• 1 ARC Powercell (Med Station I)
|$1,560
Surge Shield Recharger
|50 shields instant
|Instant
|Med Station II:
• 1x Electrical Component
• 1x Advanced ARC Powercell
|$3,600
Shield items work differently from health items. Your shield is like an extra health bar that protects you from damage. When it breaks, you need to recharge it with these specific items. The Surge Shield Recharger is the best option because it instantly restores 50 shields.
Stamina Recovery Items
|Item Name
|Stamina Amount
|Duration
|Crafting Recipe
|Price
Apricot
|20 stamina instant
|Instant
|–
|$640
Lemon
|20 stamina instant
|Instant
|–
|$640
Prickly Pear
|20 stamina instant
|Instant
|–
|$640
Bloated Tuna Can
|25 stamina instant
|Instant
|–
|$1,000
Adrenaline Shot
|100 instant + 5/second
|10 seconds
|Med Station I:
• 3x Chemicals
• 3x Plastic Parts
|$900
|(icon TBA)
Fruit Mix
|50 stamina instant
|Instant
|• 1x Lemon
• 1x Apricot
• 1x Prickly Pear
|–
|(icon TBA)
Agave Juice
|5 stamina/second
|10 seconds
|• 1x Agave
• 1x Empty Wine Bottle
|–
|(icon TBA)
Olives
|20 stamina instant
|Instant
|–
|$640
The Adrenaline Shot is incredible for stamina. It completely fills your stamina bar and then keeps regenerating it at 5 per second for 10 seconds. This is perfect for long chases or extended fights.
How to Use Healing Items in Arc Raiders
You can’t just have healing items in your bag and expect them to work. You need to equip them in your Quick Use slots before you deploy on a raid. Here’s how it works:
- Before you start a raid, open your loadout.
- Drag the healing items you want from your bag to the Quick Use slots.
During a raid, hold the Q button to open your Quick Use wheel. Select the healing item you want. Now you have two options:
- Hold the fire button to heal yourself.
- Hold the alt-fire button to heal another player.
If you didn’t put an item in your Quick Use slot, you can still use it from your backpack. Just open your inventory, click on the healing item, and equip it. But this takes longer and leaves you vulnerable.
The key to surviving in Arc Raiders isn’t just about having the best weapons. It’s about knowing when to heal, what to heal with, and how to stay alive long enough to extract with your loot!