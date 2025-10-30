Home » Gaming » Arc Raiders Healing Items and Stats Guide

Arc Raiders Healing Items and Stats Guide

by Shida Aruya
Staying alive in Arc Raiders is tough. You’re dealing with deadly ARC enemies and other players who want your loot. However, the game gives you plenty of ways to heal up and keep fighting. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about healing in Arc Raiders.

Arc Raiders Healing Items

Arc Raiders Healing Guide: How to Heal?

Arc Raiders has three separate systems you need to manage.

  1. Your health is your main survival bar. When it hits zero, you’re down. Most healing items focus on restoring this.
  2. Your shield is a separate protective layer that sits on top of your health. It soaks up damage before your health takes a hit, but you need special rechargers to fix it.
  3. Your stamina lets you sprint, jump, and perform other actions. Some items restore stamina, but they won’t heal your actual health.

Once you’re out of a raid, your health automatically refills, and your shields come back. But any damage your shield took during the raid stays there. You’ll need to repair it before heading back out.

Arc Raiders Healing Items and Stats

Let me break down every healing item in the game so you know what you’re working with. You can craft them or also buy some of them from traders.

Health Restoration Items

Item NameHealing AmountDurationCrafting RecipePrice
Arc Raiders Healing
Fabric		0.4 HP/second25 seconds

Resin		1 HP/second10 seconds
Arc Raiders Healing
Mushroom		15 HP instantInstant$1,000

Bandage		2 HP/second10 secondsMed Station I:
• 5x Fabric		$750
Arc Raiders Healing
Herbal Bandage		3.5 HP/second10 secondsMed Station II:
• 1x Durable Cloth
• 1x Great Mullein		$2,700
Arc Raiders Healing
Sterilized Bandage		5 HP/second10 secondsMed Station II:
• 2x Durable Cloth
• 1x Antiseptic		$6,000

Defibrillator		50 HP instantInstantMed Station II:
• 3x Plastic Parts
• 1x Moss		$3,000
Arc Raiders Healing
Vita Shot		50 HP instantInstantMed Station III:
• 1x Antiseptic
• 1x Syringe (Med Station III)

Vita Spray		10 HP/second15 secondsMed Station III:
• 2x Antiseptic
• 4x Canister

The Vita Shot is currently the strongest healing item in the game. It gives you 50 HP instantly, which can save your life in a tight spot. The Vita Spray is also powerful because it continuously heals for 10 HP per second, and you can use it on teammates.

The Defibrillator is special because it’s the only item that can revive a downed teammate or even an enemy player. It restores 50 HP when you use it on someone who’s down.

Shield Recharge Items

Item NameShield AmountDurationCrafting RecipePrice

ARC Powercell		2 shields/second10 secondsDrops from ARC enemies$640

Shield Recharger		4 shields/second10 secondsMed Station I:
• 5 Rubber Parts
• 1 ARC Powercell (Med Station I)		$1,560
Arc Raiders Healing
Surge Shield Recharger		50 shields instantInstantMed Station II:
• 1x Electrical Component
• 1x Advanced ARC Powercell		$3,600

Shield items work differently from health items. Your shield is like an extra health bar that protects you from damage. When it breaks, you need to recharge it with these specific items. The Surge Shield Recharger is the best option because it instantly restores 50 shields.

Stamina Recovery Items

Item NameStamina AmountDurationCrafting RecipePrice

Apricot		20 stamina instantInstant$640
Arc Raiders Healing
Lemon		20 stamina instantInstant$640

Prickly Pear		20 stamina instantInstant$640

Bloated Tuna Can		25 stamina instantInstant$1,000

Adrenaline Shot		100 instant + 5/second10 secondsMed Station I:
• 3x Chemicals
• 3x Plastic Parts 		$900
(icon TBA)
Fruit Mix		50 stamina instantInstant• 1x Lemon
• 1x Apricot
• 1x Prickly Pear
(icon TBA)
Agave Juice		5 stamina/second10 seconds• 1x Agave
• 1x Empty Wine Bottle
(icon TBA)
Olives		20 stamina instantInstant$640

The Adrenaline Shot is incredible for stamina. It completely fills your stamina bar and then keeps regenerating it at 5 per second for 10 seconds. This is perfect for long chases or extended fights.

How to Use Healing Items in Arc Raiders

You can’t just have healing items in your bag and expect them to work. You need to equip them in your Quick Use slots before you deploy on a raid. Here’s how it works:

  1. Before you start a raid, open your loadout.
  2. Drag the healing items you want from your bag to the Quick Use slots.

During a raid, hold the Q button to open your Quick Use wheel. Select the healing item you want. Now you have two options:

  • Hold the fire button to heal yourself.
  • Hold the alt-fire button to heal another player.

If you didn’t put an item in your Quick Use slot, you can still use it from your backpack. Just open your inventory, click on the healing item, and equip it. But this takes longer and leaves you vulnerable.

The key to surviving in Arc Raiders isn’t just about having the best weapons. It’s about knowing when to heal, what to heal with, and how to stay alive long enough to extract with your loot!

