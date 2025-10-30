Arc Raiders Healing Items and Stats Guide

Staying alive in Arc Raiders is tough. You’re dealing with deadly ARC enemies and other players who want your loot. However, the game gives you plenty of ways to heal up and keep fighting. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about healing in Arc Raiders.

Arc Raiders Healing Guide: How to Heal?

Arc Raiders has three separate systems you need to manage.

Your health is your main survival bar. When it hits zero, you’re down. Most healing items focus on restoring this. Your shield is a separate protective layer that sits on top of your health. It soaks up damage before your health takes a hit, but you need special rechargers to fix it. Your stamina lets you sprint, jump, and perform other actions. Some items restore stamina, but they won’t heal your actual health.

Once you’re out of a raid, your health automatically refills, and your shields come back. But any damage your shield took during the raid stays there. You’ll need to repair it before heading back out.

Arc Raiders Healing Items and Stats

Let me break down every healing item in the game so you know what you’re working with. You can craft them or also buy some of them from traders.

Health Restoration Items

Item Name Healing Amount Duration Crafting Recipe Price

Fabric 0.4 HP/second 25 seconds – –

Resin 1 HP/second 10 seconds – –

Mushroom 15 HP instant Instant – $1,000

Bandage 2 HP/second 10 seconds Med Station I:

• 5x Fabric $750

Herbal Bandage 3.5 HP/second 10 seconds Med Station II:

• 1x Durable Cloth

• 1x Great Mullein $2,700

Sterilized Bandage 5 HP/second 10 seconds Med Station II:

• 2x Durable Cloth

• 1x Antiseptic $6,000

Defibrillator 50 HP instant Instant Med Station II:

• 3x Plastic Parts

• 1x Moss $3,000

Vita Shot 50 HP instant Instant Med Station III:

• 1x Antiseptic

• 1x Syringe (Med Station III) –

Vita Spray 10 HP/second 15 seconds Med Station III:

• 2x Antiseptic

• 4x Canister –

The Vita Shot is currently the strongest healing item in the game. It gives you 50 HP instantly, which can save your life in a tight spot. The Vita Spray is also powerful because it continuously heals for 10 HP per second, and you can use it on teammates.

The Defibrillator is special because it’s the only item that can revive a downed teammate or even an enemy player. It restores 50 HP when you use it on someone who’s down.

Shield Recharge Items

Item Name Shield Amount Duration Crafting Recipe Price

ARC Powercell 2 shields/second 10 seconds Drops from ARC enemies $640

Shield Recharger 4 shields/second 10 seconds Med Station I:

• 5 Rubber Parts

• 1 ARC Powercell (Med Station I) $1,560

Surge Shield Recharger 50 shields instant Instant Med Station II:

• 1x Electrical Component

• 1x Advanced ARC Powercell $3,600

Shield items work differently from health items. Your shield is like an extra health bar that protects you from damage. When it breaks, you need to recharge it with these specific items. The Surge Shield Recharger is the best option because it instantly restores 50 shields.

Stamina Recovery Items

Item Name Stamina Amount Duration Crafting Recipe Price

Apricot 20 stamina instant Instant – $640

Lemon 20 stamina instant Instant – $640

Prickly Pear 20 stamina instant Instant – $640

Bloated Tuna Can 25 stamina instant Instant – $1,000

Adrenaline Shot 100 instant + 5/second 10 seconds Med Station I:

• 3x Chemicals

• 3x Plastic Parts $900 (icon TBA)

Fruit Mix 50 stamina instant Instant • 1x Lemon

• 1x Apricot

• 1x Prickly Pear – (icon TBA)

Agave Juice 5 stamina/second 10 seconds • 1x Agave

• 1x Empty Wine Bottle – (icon TBA)

Olives 20 stamina instant Instant – $640

The Adrenaline Shot is incredible for stamina. It completely fills your stamina bar and then keeps regenerating it at 5 per second for 10 seconds. This is perfect for long chases or extended fights.

How to Use Healing Items in Arc Raiders

You can’t just have healing items in your bag and expect them to work. You need to equip them in your Quick Use slots before you deploy on a raid. Here’s how it works:

Before you start a raid, open your loadout. Drag the healing items you want from your bag to the Quick Use slots.

During a raid, hold the Q button to open your Quick Use wheel. Select the healing item you want. Now you have two options:

Hold the fire button to heal yourself.

to heal yourself. Hold the alt-fire button to heal another player.

If you didn’t put an item in your Quick Use slot, you can still use it from your backpack. Just open your inventory, click on the healing item, and equip it. But this takes longer and leaves you vulnerable.

The key to surviving in Arc Raiders isn’t just about having the best weapons. It’s about knowing when to heal, what to heal with, and how to stay alive long enough to extract with your loot!