How to Kill the Queen With One Grenade in Arc Raiders – Easy Exploit

The Queen is the toughest enemy in Arc Raiders with over 33,000 health and devastating attacks that can wipe entire squads in seconds. This massive spider-like robot normally requires top-tier weapons and full teams to defeat. However, players discovered a trick that lets you kill the Queen instantly using just a single blue Blaze Grenade Trap. This guide explains how the exploit works and how to use it before it gets patched.

The Blaze Grenade Trap Exploit in Arc Raiders

A single blue-rarity Blaze Grenade Trap can kill the Queen in seconds due to what appears to be a bug causing massive damage. This cheap, common grenade deals way more damage than intended against all enemies, including both robots and other players. Blaze Grenade Traps are easy to find as loot or craft using standard materials. Most players have stacks of regular Blaze Grenades from looting and completing quests, making this exploit accessible to everyone.

How to Get Blaze Grenade Traps

You can find Blaze Grenade Traps as loot drops in various locations throughout the Rust Belt. Check containers, supply crates, and enemy drops for these grenades.

in various locations throughout the Rust Belt. Check containers, supply crates, and enemy drops for these grenades. Crafting Blaze Grenade Traps: You can craft these traps using 1x Blaze Grenade and 1x Wire. The recipe is simple and the materials are common.

Bring at least 3 Blaze Grenade Traps into the raid even though one trap is usually enough to kill the Queen. Having extras protects you if the first trap falls off or you miss your shot.

How to Solo Kill the Queen with Blaze Grenade Trap

Here’s exactly how to use the Blaze Grenade Trap to instantly kill the Queen by yourself.

Bring basic equipment like bandages, a few shield rechargers, your Blaze Grenade Traps, and a simple gun to shoot the trap.

Get as close to the Queen as possible without making her attack you. Approach from behind or underneath where she’s less likely to detect you. Position yourself right under her body between her legs. This gives you the best angle to place the trap.

This gives you the best angle to place the trap. Throw or place the trap so it sticks to the Queen’s underside. Some players suggest placing it in the gap between the head and body, but sticking it anywhere on the underside works.

Some players suggest placing it in the gap between the head and body, but sticking it anywhere on the underside works. Blaze Grenade Traps don’t automatically explode – you must manually trigger them by shooting. Fire at the trap and back away to cover quickly.

Take advantage of this exploit immediately because it won’t last long. The developers will almost certainly patch this bug once they become aware of it. The exploit is spreading rapidly through the Arc Raiders community on social media and YouTube.