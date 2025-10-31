How to Get Lemons and Apricots in Arc Raiders

Lemons and apricots might seem like basic items in Arc Raiders, but they’re actually some of the most important resources you’ll need early on. You can’t just ignore them and move forward because these fruits are required for key upgrades and crafting recipes that make your raiding much easier. Now, let me show you where to find lemons and apricots in Arc Raiders, plus what you should do with them.

Where to Find Lemons and Apricots in Arc Raiders

Both lemons and apricots grow on small fruit trees and bushes scattered around the maps. You won’t find them in buildings or loot boxes, so you need to look outside in specific areas with lots of greenery.

The best spot to farm these fruits is the swamp area in Dam Battlegrounds. Head toward the Water Treatment Control building and look to the west side. You’ll see the South Swamp Outpost there, and that whole area is packed with small fruit trees and bushes that drop lemons and apricots.

Walk up to any tree and press your interact button to shake the fruit loose. Don’t forget to check the ground underneath because sometimes fruit spawns there, too.

Other Lemons and Apricots Locations Worth Checking

If Dam Battlegrounds feels too crowded or dangerous, you can also find lemons and apricots in a few other spots around the maps:

Olive Grove , on the northwest side of Ruined Homestead.

, on the northwest side of Ruined Homestead. Buried City has occasional fruit trees in the overgrown sections.

has occasional fruit trees in the overgrown sections. Ranger camps with yellow flags sometimes have small baskets on the ground that contain fruit.

with yellow flags sometimes have small baskets on the ground that contain fruit. Residential areas near housing blocks might have fruit trees in courtyards.

These spots are less reliable than the swamp, but they work well if you’re already nearby or need just a few more pieces to hit your goal.

How to Use Lemons and Apricots in Arc Raiders

Now that you have a pile of fruits, here’s what you should actually use them for. Don’t eat them randomly for health unless you have extras, because they’re too valuable for upgrades.

Lemon Uses in Arc Raiders



Lemon

Recipe / Upgrade Requirements Result Fruit Mix • 1 Lemon

• 1 Apricot

• 1 Prickly Pear Basic consumable item Scrappy III Upgrade • 5 Lemons

• 5 Apricots Unlocks better passive loot Unexpected Initiative Quest • 3 Lemons

• 1 Water Filter

• 1 Water Pump Quest completion

Apricot Uses in Arc Raiders



Apricot

Recipe / Upgrade Requirements Result Fruit Mix • 1 Lemon

• 1 Apricot

• 1 Prickly Pear Basic consumable item Scrappy III Upgrade • 5 Lemons

• 5 Apricots Unlocks better passive loot Scrappy V Upgrade • 12 Apricots

• 12 Mushrooms

• 3 Very Comfortable Pillows Major upgrade for passive loot

Also Read:

Lemons and apricots in Arc Raiders don’t feel important when you first start playing the game, but then they become essential the moment you want to upgrade Scrappy or complete certain quests. The swamp in Dam Battlegrounds is your best friend for farming these fruits, especially during the Lush Blooms weather event. Happy farming, and watch out for those ARC enemies in the swamp!