Arc Raiders Release Date Countdown & Global Launch Times

Embark Studios’ highly anticipated extraction shooter Arc Raiders is finally ready for launch. This retro-futuristic game pits players against mechanical enemies in a fresh take on the shooter genre. With strong performance during testing, Arc Raiders looks set to compete with major franchises. Check out our Arc Raiders Release Date countdown timer below to see when you can jump into this exciting new shooter.

Arc Raiders Release Date and Time

Arc Raiders will officially launch on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT. The game uses a simultaneous global release, meaning it unlocks at the same moment worldwide rather than using local midnight releases. This approach ensures all players can start their topside adventure at the same time.

Here’s the complete launch schedule across major regions:

Region/Country Release Time United States (EDT) Thursday, October 30 at 6:00 AM United States (PDT) Thursday, October 30 at 3:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Thursday, October 30 at 10:00 AM Europe (CET) Thursday, October 30 at 11:00 AM India (IST) Thursday, October 30 at 3:30 PM Japan (JST) Thursday, October 30 at 7:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Thursday, October 30 at 9:00 PM Arc Raiders Release Date

Set your alarms for your regional launch time to start playing as soon as Arc Raiders becomes available.

Also Read:

Arc Raiders Launch Countdown

Track the exact time remaining until Arc Raiders releases with our countdown timer below:

Platform Availability

Arc Raiders will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows at launch. Developed by Embark Studios and Nexon, the game launches simultaneously across all platforms on October 30th. This multi-platform release ensures players can jump in regardless of their preferred gaming system.

That’s everything you need to know about when Arc Raiders launches. Check back at 6:00 AM EDT on October 30th (3:00 AM PDT) to start your topside adventure and take on the mechanical threat!