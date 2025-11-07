Home » Gaming » All Scrappy Level-Up Items in Arc Raiders

All Scrappy Level-Up Items in Arc Raiders

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Your Scrappy is an important companion in Arc Raiders. This little Rooster collects materials for you automatically while you are out raiding, which is really helpful. Getting Scrappy to the max level should be one of your first goals in the game, which means you need to know where to find all the Scrappy level-up items in Arc Raiders. In this guide, you’ll learn all the requirements for leveling up Scrappy and where to locate each one of them.

All Scrappy Level-Up Items in Arc Raiders

In Arc Raiders, you can upgrade Scrappy five times, and each level means more resources coming your way. To level up Scrappy, click the Train button on the inventory page. You’ll see that you need to gather specific items to upgrade your rooster companion.

Scrappy level-up Arc Raiders

Here are all the items you’ll need to collect and how to get them:

Scrappy LevelMaterials NeededHow to Get
Level 1Starting level – no materials needed
Level 2Scrappy level-up items Arc Raiders
1x Dog Collar		Look for Dog Collars in residential loot areas:

Dam Battlegrounds:
• Pale Apartments
• Ruby Residence

Buried City:
• Santa Maria Houses
• Plaza Rosa
• Grandioso Apartments

Blue Gate:
• Raider’s Refuge
• Village
• Ruined Homestead
Level 3
3x Lemons		Find Lemons on Lemon trees in these locations:

Blue Gate:
• Olive Grove
• Village
• Ruined Homestead

Buried City:
• Marano Park
• Old Town

3x Apricots		Shake the Apricot trees to collect them:

Dam Battlegrounds:
• Red Lakes

Buried City:
• Marano Park

The Spaceport:
• East Plains

Blue Gate:
• Olive Grove
• Village
Level 4
6x Prickly Pears		Found near cacti on every map except The Blue Gate:

Dam Battlegrounds:
• Red Lakes
• Victory Ridge

Buried City:
• Southern edge of the map

The Spaceport:
• East of Container Storage

6x Olives		You’ll find Olives in the same area as Lemons:

Blue Gate:
• Olive Grove
Scrappy level-up items Arc Raiders
1x Cat Bed		Found mostly in residential areas:

Dam Battlegrounds:
• Ruby Residence
• Pale Apartments

Buried City:
• Santa Maria Houses
• Plaza Rosa
• Grandioso Apartments

Blue Gate:
• Village
• Raider’s Refuge
• Ruined Homestead
• Abandoned Housing Project
Level 5
12x Mushrooms		Mushrooms only spawn in specific Dam Battlegrounds areas:

Dam Battlegrounds:
• Formicai Hills
• Swamp
• Hydroponic Dome Complex

12x Apricots
Scrappy level-up items Arc Raiders
3x Very Comfortable Pillow		Found in the same residential areas as Dog Collars and Cat Beds:

Dam Battlegrounds:
• Ruby Residence
• Pale Apartments

Buried City:
• Santa Maria Houses
• Plaza Rosa
• Grandioso Apartments

Blue Gate:
• Village
• Raider’s Refuge
• Ruined Homestead
• Abandoned Housing Project

Getting Scrappy to level 5 takes some work, but once you’re done, you’ll have a steady supply of materials without lifting a finger. Start collecting early and focus on one upgrade at a time. Have fun and good luck with the leveling!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event Countdown & Start Time

Garden Tower Defense Weekly Update Release Date and Countdown (November...

Dress to Impress DTI x Wicked For Good Update Release...

Brainrot Evolution Cadabra Resturant Update Release Date and Countdown

Is There Admin Abuse Event in Dress to Impress Roblox?

How to Get Dog Collars in Arc Raiders

Plants vs Brainrots Merge Madness Update: Release Date and Countdown

How to Get Aura Farming Dance Emote in Fortnite

Roblox Survive the Elevator Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Grow Anything Codes (November 2025)