Your Scrappy is an important companion in Arc Raiders. This little Rooster collects materials for you automatically while you are out raiding, which is really helpful. Getting Scrappy to the max level should be one of your first goals in the game, which means you need to know where to find all the Scrappy level-up items in Arc Raiders. In this guide, you’ll learn all the requirements for leveling up Scrappy and where to locate each one of them.

All Scrappy Level-Up Items in Arc Raiders

In Arc Raiders, you can upgrade Scrappy five times, and each level means more resources coming your way. To level up Scrappy, click the Train button on the inventory page. You’ll see that you need to gather specific items to upgrade your rooster companion.

Here are all the items you’ll need to collect and how to get them:

Scrappy Level Materials Needed How to Get Level 1 Starting level – no materials needed – Level 2

1x Dog Collar Look for Dog Collars in residential loot areas:



Dam Battlegrounds:

• Pale Apartments

• Ruby Residence



Buried City:

• Santa Maria Houses

• Plaza Rosa

• Grandioso Apartments



Blue Gate:

• Raider’s Refuge

• Village

• Ruined Homestead Level 3

3x Lemons Find Lemons on Lemon trees in these locations:



Blue Gate:

• Olive Grove

• Village

• Ruined Homestead



Buried City:

• Marano Park

• Old Town

3x Apricots Shake the Apricot trees to collect them:



Dam Battlegrounds:

• Red Lakes



Buried City:

• Marano Park



The Spaceport:

• East Plains



Blue Gate:

• Olive Grove

• Village Level 4

6x Prickly Pears Found near cacti on every map except The Blue Gate:



Dam Battlegrounds:

• Red Lakes

• Victory Ridge



Buried City:

• Southern edge of the map



The Spaceport:

• East of Container Storage

6x Olives You’ll find Olives in the same area as Lemons:



Blue Gate:

• Olive Grove

1x Cat Bed Found mostly in residential areas:



Dam Battlegrounds:

• Ruby Residence

• Pale Apartments



Buried City:

• Santa Maria Houses

• Plaza Rosa

• Grandioso Apartments



Blue Gate:

• Village

• Raider’s Refuge

• Ruined Homestead

• Abandoned Housing Project Level 5

12x Mushrooms Mushrooms only spawn in specific Dam Battlegrounds areas:



Dam Battlegrounds:

• Formicai Hills

• Swamp

• Hydroponic Dome Complex

12x Apricots –

3x Very Comfortable Pillow Found in the same residential areas as Dog Collars and Cat Beds:



Dam Battlegrounds:

• Ruby Residence

• Pale Apartments



Buried City:

• Santa Maria Houses

• Plaza Rosa

• Grandioso Apartments



Blue Gate:

• Village

• Raider’s Refuge

• Ruined Homestead

• Abandoned Housing Project

Getting Scrappy to level 5 takes some work, but once you’re done, you’ll have a steady supply of materials without lifting a finger. Start collecting early and focus on one upgrade at a time. Have fun and good luck with the leveling!