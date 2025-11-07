Your Scrappy is an important companion in Arc Raiders. This little Rooster collects materials for you automatically while you are out raiding, which is really helpful. Getting Scrappy to the max level should be one of your first goals in the game, which means you need to know where to find all the Scrappy level-up items in Arc Raiders. In this guide, you’ll learn all the requirements for leveling up Scrappy and where to locate each one of them.
All Scrappy Level-Up Items in Arc Raiders
In Arc Raiders, you can upgrade Scrappy five times, and each level means more resources coming your way. To level up Scrappy, click the Train button on the inventory page. You’ll see that you need to gather specific items to upgrade your rooster companion.
Here are all the items you’ll need to collect and how to get them:
|Scrappy Level
|Materials Needed
|How to Get
|Level 1
|Starting level – no materials needed
|–
|Level 2
1x Dog Collar
|Look for Dog Collars in residential loot areas:
Dam Battlegrounds:
• Pale Apartments
• Ruby Residence
Buried City:
• Santa Maria Houses
• Plaza Rosa
• Grandioso Apartments
Blue Gate:
• Raider’s Refuge
• Village
• Ruined Homestead
|Level 3
3x Lemons
|Find Lemons on Lemon trees in these locations:
Blue Gate:
• Olive Grove
• Village
• Ruined Homestead
Buried City:
• Marano Park
• Old Town
3x Apricots
|Shake the Apricot trees to collect them:
Dam Battlegrounds:
• Red Lakes
Buried City:
• Marano Park
The Spaceport:
• East Plains
Blue Gate:
• Olive Grove
• Village
|Level 4
6x Prickly Pears
|Found near cacti on every map except The Blue Gate:
Dam Battlegrounds:
• Red Lakes
• Victory Ridge
Buried City:
• Southern edge of the map
The Spaceport:
• East of Container Storage
6x Olives
|You’ll find Olives in the same area as Lemons:
Blue Gate:
• Olive Grove
1x Cat Bed
|Found mostly in residential areas:
Dam Battlegrounds:
• Ruby Residence
• Pale Apartments
Buried City:
• Santa Maria Houses
• Plaza Rosa
• Grandioso Apartments
Blue Gate:
• Village
• Raider’s Refuge
• Ruined Homestead
• Abandoned Housing Project
|Level 5
12x Mushrooms
|Mushrooms only spawn in specific Dam Battlegrounds areas:
Dam Battlegrounds:
• Formicai Hills
• Swamp
• Hydroponic Dome Complex
12x Apricots
|–
3x Very Comfortable Pillow
|Found in the same residential areas as Dog Collars and Cat Beds:
Dam Battlegrounds:
• Ruby Residence
• Pale Apartments
Buried City:
• Santa Maria Houses
• Plaza Rosa
• Grandioso Apartments
Blue Gate:
• Village
• Raider’s Refuge
• Ruined Homestead
• Abandoned Housing Project
Getting Scrappy to level 5 takes some work, but once you’re done, you’ll have a steady supply of materials without lifting a finger. Start collecting early and focus on one upgrade at a time. Have fun and good luck with the leveling!