ARC Raiders System Requirements: Can Your PC Handle It?

ARC Raiders is set to launch on October 30, 2025, bringing a thrilling extraction shooter experience to PC gamers. Before you venture into the dangerous surface world and the underground society of Speranza, it’s important to know whether your gaming rig can handle the challenge. Let’s break down the official ARC Raiders system requirements and help you determine if your PC is ready for this upcoming extraction adventure.

ARC Raiders System Requirements

Embark Studios has officially released the system requirements for ARC Raiders. Here’s what you’ll need to run the game:

Component Minimum Recommended Operating System Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Processor Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 12GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc B570 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection

Can Your PC Run ARC Raiders?

The good news for PC gamers is that ARC Raiders appears to be relatively accessible in terms of hardware requirements. Unlike some recent AAA titles that demand cutting-edge components, ARC Raiders sets a reasonable bar for entry.

How Demanding Is ARC Raiders?

ARC Raiders strikes a balance between visual quality and accessibility. The minimum requirements call for a GTX 1050 Ti or RX 580, which are graphics cards from several generations ago. This means players with older mid-range systems should still be able to jump into the action, though possibly at lower settings. The 12GB RAM minimum is fairly standard for modern games, while the recommended 16GB ensures smoother performance during intense firefights with ARC machines or rival Raiders.

The processor requirements are also reasonable. The minimum Intel Core i5-6600K and AMD Ryzen R5 1600 are older CPUs that many gamers still use today. For optimal performance, upgrading to the recommended i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600 will provide a noticeably better experience, especially in multiplayer scenarios where multiple players and AI enemies are active simultaneously.

What Component Should You Upgrade First?

If you’re looking to upgrade your system for ARC Raiders, here’s where to focus your budget:

Graphics Card Priority : Your GPU is the most critical component for ARC Raiders. If you’re running anything below a GTX 1050 Ti, upgrading your graphics card should be your first move. Aim for at least RX 5700 XT to experience the game’s post-apocalyptic environments at higher settings with smooth frame rates.

: Your GPU is the most critical component for ARC Raiders. If you’re running anything below a GTX 1050 Ti, upgrading your graphics card should be your first move. to experience the game’s post-apocalyptic environments at higher settings with smooth frame rates. CPU Considerations: While the CPU requirements aren’t extreme, if you’re running a processor older than the i5-6600K or Ryzen R5 1600, you might experience bottlenecks, particularly in areas with many players or dense AI activity. However, if you already meet the minimum CPU requirement, you can likely hold off on this upgrade unless you notice performance issues.

Most gaming PCs built within the last 4-5 years should handle ARC Raiders at minimum settings without issue.