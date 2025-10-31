Home » Gaming » Arc Raiders Traders Guide: All Vendors, Items, and Prices

Arc Raiders Traders Guide: All Vendors, Items, and Prices

Life in Speranza isn’t easy, but the right traders can keep you alive and ready for whatever’s waiting up there. Every trader has their own thing going on—some sell weapons, others help you craft or restock for supplies, but all of them matter. Knowing who sells what means you’ll spend less time scrambling and more time surviving topside. Let’s check out all the Arc Raiders traders and what they’ve got waiting for you.

Arc Raiders Traders

Arc Raiders Traders Guide

Speranza has five main traders you’ll want to visit. Each one focuses on different gear types, so you’ll need to bounce between them depending on what you need. Celeste handles basic materials, Shani sells security items, Tian Wen runs the weapons shop, Apollo deals in gadgets and explosives, and Lance is your go-to medic for health items and armor.

1. Celeste

Arc Raiders traders
Celeste
Celeste started Speranza and runs a shop selling basic crafting materials.
After losing her father to ARC attacks, she built the underground shelter to protect others.
IconItemCost
Arc Raiders tradersChemicals1 Assorted Seeds
Fabric1 Assorted Seeds
Metal Parts1 Assorted Seeds
Plastic Parts1 Assorted Seeds
Rubber Parts1 Assorted Seeds
Battery5 Assorted Seeds
Canister6 Assorted Seeds
Duct Tape6 Assorted Seeds
Great Mullein5 Assorted Seeds
Arc Raiders tradersMagnet6 Assorted Seeds
Oil6 Assorted Seeds
Arc Raiders tradersSimple Gun Parts7 Assorted Seeds
Steel Spring6 Assorted Seeds
Wires4 Assorted Seeds

Her prices are pretty reasonable since she uses Assorted Seeds as currency instead of regular coins. Stock up on these materials because you’ll need them for upgrades and repairs.

2. Shani

Arc Raiders traders
Shani
Shani runs security for Speranza, and she’s known for being paranoid.
She’s Celeste’s main advisor on planning raids topside.
IconItemCost
Binoculars$1,920
Arc Raiders tradersRaider Hatch Key$9,000

She doesn’t sell much, but what she offers is important. The Binoculars help you scout from a distance, and the Raider Hatch Key opens special areas. That hatch key is expensive, so save up for it.

3. Tian Wen

Arc Raiders traders
Tian Wen
Tian Wen barely talks to anyone and keeps her face covered most of the time.
If you need firepower, this is your stop.
IconItemCost
Ferro I$1,425
Hairpin I$1,350
Kettle I$2,520
Stitcher I$2,400
Anvil I$15,000
Burletta I$8,700
Il Toro I$15,000
Arc Raiders tradersLight Ammo (10 rounds)$900
Medium Ammo (20 rounds)$900
Heavy Ammo (25 rounds)$900
Arc Raiders tradersShotgun Ammo (5 rounds)$900
Launcher Ammo (10 rounds)$3,000
Arc Raiders tradersAngled Grip I$1,920
Compensator I$1,920
Extended Light Mag I$1,920
Extended Medium Mag I$1,920
Extended Shotgun Mag I$1,920
Muzzle Brake I$1,920
Arc Raiders tradersShotgun Choke I$1,920
Stable Stock I$1,920
Vertical Grip I$1,920

She sells both weapons and weapon mods. The weapon attachments all cost $1,920, which makes budgeting easy. Her ammo prices are standard at $900 per pack except for launcher ammo, which runs three times higher.

4. Apollo

Arc Raiders traders
Apollo
Apollo’s a traveling mechanic who settled in Speranza, and he’s your explosives dealer.
IconItemCost
Blue Light Stick$450
Green Light Stick$450
Red Light Stick$450
Yellow Light Stick$450
Arc Raiders tradersLight Impact Grenade$810
Remote Raider Flare$810
Door Blocker$810
Gas Grenade$810
Arc Raiders tradersBarricade Kit$1,920
Noisemaker$1,920
Snap Blast Grenade$2,400
Jolt Mine$2,550
Smoke Grenade$3,000
Arc Raiders tradersRecorder$3,000
Arc Raiders tradersZipline$3,000

5. Lance

Arc Raiders traders
Lance
Lance is an android medic who lost his memories.
Despite the amnesia, he’s excellent at patching people up.
IconItemCost
Arc Raiders tradersCombat MK 1Free
Arc Raiders tradersLooting MK 1Free
Arc Raiders tradersTactical MK 1Free
Adrenaline Shot$900
Bandage$750
Arc Raiders tradersShield Recharger$1,560
Light Shield$1,920
Herbal Bandage$2,700
Defibrillator$3,000
Arc Raiders tradersSurge Shield Recharger$3,600
Medium Shield$6,000
Arc Raiders tradersSterilized Bandage$6,000
Combat MK 2$6,000
Arc Raiders tradersLooting MK 2$6,000
Tactical MK.2$6,000
Arc Raiders tradersHeavy Shield$16,500

Lance gives you three free augments when you start: Combat MK 1, Looting MK 1, and Tactical MK 1. His basic healing items are affordable, with Bandages at $750 and Adrenaline Shots at $900. The Heavy Shield costs $16,500 and requires level 20, making it an end-game purchase.

That’s all you need to know about all the Arc Raiders traders, including the items they sell, plus the prices. Always grab those free augments from Lance first thing. They boost your abilities without costing anything. And don’t forget to visit Celeste regularly for crafting materials, which use seeds instead of cash.

