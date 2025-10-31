Arc Raiders Traders Guide: All Vendors, Items, and Prices

Life in Speranza isn’t easy, but the right traders can keep you alive and ready for whatever’s waiting up there. Every trader has their own thing going on—some sell weapons, others help you craft or restock for supplies, but all of them matter. Knowing who sells what means you’ll spend less time scrambling and more time surviving topside. Let’s check out all the Arc Raiders traders and what they’ve got waiting for you.

Arc Raiders Traders Guide

Speranza has five main traders you’ll want to visit. Each one focuses on different gear types, so you’ll need to bounce between them depending on what you need. Celeste handles basic materials, Shani sells security items, Tian Wen runs the weapons shop, Apollo deals in gadgets and explosives, and Lance is your go-to medic for health items and armor.

1. Celeste



Celeste Celeste started Speranza and runs a shop selling basic crafting materials.

After losing her father to ARC attacks, she built the underground shelter to protect others.

Icon Item Cost Chemicals 1 Assorted Seeds Fabric 1 Assorted Seeds Metal Parts 1 Assorted Seeds Plastic Parts 1 Assorted Seeds Rubber Parts 1 Assorted Seeds Battery 5 Assorted Seeds Canister 6 Assorted Seeds Duct Tape 6 Assorted Seeds Great Mullein 5 Assorted Seeds Magnet 6 Assorted Seeds Oil 6 Assorted Seeds Simple Gun Parts 7 Assorted Seeds Steel Spring 6 Assorted Seeds Wires 4 Assorted Seeds

Her prices are pretty reasonable since she uses Assorted Seeds as currency instead of regular coins. Stock up on these materials because you’ll need them for upgrades and repairs.

2. Shani



Shani Shani runs security for Speranza, and she’s known for being paranoid.

She’s Celeste’s main advisor on planning raids topside.

Icon Item Cost Binoculars $1,920 Raider Hatch Key $9,000

She doesn’t sell much, but what she offers is important. The Binoculars help you scout from a distance, and the Raider Hatch Key opens special areas. That hatch key is expensive, so save up for it.

3. Tian Wen



Tian Wen Tian Wen barely talks to anyone and keeps her face covered most of the time.

If you need firepower, this is your stop.

Icon Item Cost Ferro I $1,425 Hairpin I $1,350 Kettle I $2,520 Stitcher I $2,400 Anvil I $15,000 Burletta I $8,700 Il Toro I $15,000 Light Ammo (10 rounds) $900 Medium Ammo (20 rounds) $900 Heavy Ammo (25 rounds) $900 Shotgun Ammo (5 rounds) $900 Launcher Ammo (10 rounds) $3,000 Angled Grip I $1,920 Compensator I $1,920 Extended Light Mag I $1,920 Extended Medium Mag I $1,920 Extended Shotgun Mag I $1,920 Muzzle Brake I $1,920 Shotgun Choke I $1,920 Stable Stock I $1,920 Vertical Grip I $1,920

She sells both weapons and weapon mods. The weapon attachments all cost $1,920, which makes budgeting easy. Her ammo prices are standard at $900 per pack except for launcher ammo, which runs three times higher.

4. Apollo



Apollo Apollo’s a traveling mechanic who settled in Speranza, and he’s your explosives dealer.

Icon Item Cost Blue Light Stick $450 Green Light Stick $450 Red Light Stick $450 Yellow Light Stick $450 Light Impact Grenade $810 Remote Raider Flare $810 Door Blocker $810 Gas Grenade $810 Barricade Kit $1,920 Noisemaker $1,920 Snap Blast Grenade $2,400 Jolt Mine $2,550 Smoke Grenade $3,000 Recorder $3,000 Zipline $3,000

5. Lance



Lance Lance is an android medic who lost his memories.

Despite the amnesia, he’s excellent at patching people up.

Icon Item Cost Combat MK 1 Free Looting MK 1 Free Tactical MK 1 Free Adrenaline Shot $900 Bandage $750 Shield Recharger $1,560 Light Shield $1,920 Herbal Bandage $2,700 Defibrillator $3,000 Surge Shield Recharger $3,600 Medium Shield $6,000 Sterilized Bandage $6,000 Combat MK 2 $6,000 Looting MK 2 $6,000 Tactical MK.2 $6,000 Heavy Shield $16,500

Lance gives you three free augments when you start: Combat MK 1, Looting MK 1, and Tactical MK 1. His basic healing items are affordable, with Bandages at $750 and Adrenaline Shots at $900. The Heavy Shield costs $16,500 and requires level 20, making it an end-game purchase.

That’s all you need to know about all the Arc Raiders traders, including the items they sell, plus the prices. Always grab those free augments from Lance first thing. They boost your abilities without costing anything. And don’t forget to visit Celeste regularly for crafting materials, which use seeds instead of cash.