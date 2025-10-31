Arc Raiders Traders Guide: All Vendors, Items, and Prices

Life in Speranza isn’t easy, but the right traders can keep you alive and ready for whatever’s waiting up there. Every trader has their own thing going on—some sell weapons, others help you craft or restock for supplies, but all of them matter. Knowing who sells what means you’ll spend less time scrambling and more time surviving topside. Let’s check out all the Arc Raiders traders and what they’ve got waiting for you.
Speranza has five main traders you’ll want to visit. Each one focuses on different gear types, so you’ll need to bounce between them depending on what you need. Celeste handles basic materials, Shani sells security items, Tian Wen runs the weapons shop, Apollo deals in gadgets and explosives, and Lance is your go-to medic for health items and armor.
1. Celeste
Celeste
|Celeste started Speranza and runs a shop selling basic crafting materials.
After losing her father to ARC attacks, she built the underground shelter to protect others.
|Icon
|Item
|Cost
|Chemicals
|1 Assorted Seeds
|Fabric
|1 Assorted Seeds
|Metal Parts
|1 Assorted Seeds
|Plastic Parts
|1 Assorted Seeds
|Rubber Parts
|1 Assorted Seeds
|Battery
|5 Assorted Seeds
|Canister
|6 Assorted Seeds
|Duct Tape
|6 Assorted Seeds
|Great Mullein
|5 Assorted Seeds
|Magnet
|6 Assorted Seeds
|Oil
|6 Assorted Seeds
|Simple Gun Parts
|7 Assorted Seeds
|Steel Spring
|6 Assorted Seeds
|Wires
|4 Assorted Seeds
Her prices are pretty reasonable since she uses Assorted Seeds as currency instead of regular coins. Stock up on these materials because you’ll need them for upgrades and repairs.
2. Shani
Shani
|Shani runs security for Speranza, and she’s known for being paranoid.
She’s Celeste’s main advisor on planning raids topside.
|Icon
|Item
|Cost
|Binoculars
|$1,920
|Raider Hatch Key
|$9,000
She doesn’t sell much, but what she offers is important. The Binoculars help you scout from a distance, and the Raider Hatch Key opens special areas. That hatch key is expensive, so save up for it.
3. Tian Wen
Tian Wen
|Tian Wen barely talks to anyone and keeps her face covered most of the time.
If you need firepower, this is your stop.
|Icon
|Item
|Cost
|Ferro I
|$1,425
|Hairpin I
|$1,350
|Kettle I
|$2,520
|Stitcher I
|$2,400
|Anvil I
|$15,000
|Burletta I
|$8,700
|Il Toro I
|$15,000
|Light Ammo (10 rounds)
|$900
|Medium Ammo (20 rounds)
|$900
|Heavy Ammo (25 rounds)
|$900
|Shotgun Ammo (5 rounds)
|$900
|Launcher Ammo (10 rounds)
|$3,000
|Angled Grip I
|$1,920
|Compensator I
|$1,920
|Extended Light Mag I
|$1,920
|Extended Medium Mag I
|$1,920
|Extended Shotgun Mag I
|$1,920
|Muzzle Brake I
|$1,920
|Shotgun Choke I
|$1,920
|Stable Stock I
|$1,920
|Vertical Grip I
|$1,920
She sells both weapons and weapon mods. The weapon attachments all cost $1,920, which makes budgeting easy. Her ammo prices are standard at $900 per pack except for launcher ammo, which runs three times higher.
4. Apollo
Apollo
|Apollo’s a traveling mechanic who settled in Speranza, and he’s your explosives dealer.
|Icon
|Item
|Cost
|Blue Light Stick
|$450
|Green Light Stick
|$450
|Red Light Stick
|$450
|Yellow Light Stick
|$450
|Light Impact Grenade
|$810
|Remote Raider Flare
|$810
|Door Blocker
|$810
|Gas Grenade
|$810
|Barricade Kit
|$1,920
|Noisemaker
|$1,920
|Snap Blast Grenade
|$2,400
|Jolt Mine
|$2,550
|Smoke Grenade
|$3,000
|Recorder
|$3,000
|Zipline
|$3,000
5. Lance
Lance
|Lance is an android medic who lost his memories.
Despite the amnesia, he’s excellent at patching people up.
|Icon
|Item
|Cost
|Combat MK 1
|Free
|Looting MK 1
|Free
|Tactical MK 1
|Free
|Adrenaline Shot
|$900
|Bandage
|$750
|Shield Recharger
|$1,560
|Light Shield
|$1,920
|Herbal Bandage
|$2,700
|Defibrillator
|$3,000
|Surge Shield Recharger
|$3,600
|Medium Shield
|$6,000
|Sterilized Bandage
|$6,000
|Combat MK 2
|$6,000
|Looting MK 2
|$6,000
|Tactical MK.2
|$6,000
|Heavy Shield
|$16,500
Lance gives you three free augments when you start: Combat MK 1, Looting MK 1, and Tactical MK 1. His basic healing items are affordable, with Bandages at $750 and Adrenaline Shots at $900. The Heavy Shield costs $16,500 and requires level 20, making it an end-game purchase.
That’s all you need to know about all the Arc Raiders traders, including the items they sell, plus the prices. Always grab those free augments from Lance first thing. They boost your abilities without costing anything. And don’t forget to visit Celeste regularly for crafting materials, which use seeds instead of cash.