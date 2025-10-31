How to Claim ARC Raiders Twitch Drops

ARC Raiders launched with a special Twitch Drops campaign that rewards players with exclusive in-game items just for watching streams. These limited-time rewards include emotes, backpack charms, and chat badges that you can’t get any other way. Understanding how to claim these ARC Raiders Twitch drops ensures you don’t miss out on free cosmetics during the launch period.

All ARC Raiders Twitch Drops and Rewards

There are currently three separate campaigns running for ARC Raiders, each with different rewards and requirements.

Arc Raiders Launch Campaign

Reward Watch Time Required Campaign Duration

ArcRaidersDance Emote for Twitch 30 minutes October 30 – November 17, 2025

This campaign gives you a special emote that you can use on Twitch itself. You don’t need to link your Embark account for this one. Just watch any ARC Raiders stream with Drops enabled for 30 minutes, and the emote gets added to your Twitch account automatically.

ARC Raiders Launch Drops Campaign

Reward Watch Time Required Campaign Duration

Warm Up Emote 1 hour October 30 – November 13, 2025

Bobblehead Backpack Charm 2 hours October 30 – November 13, 2025

Both items require you to link your Embark account to Twitch before they count.

ARC Raiders Launch 2025 Campaign

Reward Requirement Campaign Duration

ARC Raiders Launch 2025 Chat Badge Purchase one new recurring or gift subscription October 30 – November 14, 2025

This campaign requires you to actually spend money by subscribing to a participating channel. This is the only campaign that isn’t free.

How to Link Your Embark Account to Twitch

Linking your accounts is required for the in-game rewards. The Twitch emote works without linking, but the Warm Up Emote and Bobblehead Backpack Charm need the connection established.

Visit the official Embark website and log in using your platform account (Steam, PSN, or Xbox credentials depending on where you play). Click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the website. Look for an option called “Connected Platforms” or “Linked Accounts” and select it. Find the Twitch option in the list of services and click the “Link” button next to it. A new window opens asking you to sign in with your Twitch credentials – enter your Twitch username and password. Authorize the connection when prompted. The window closes and returns you to the Embark website, where it should now show that your Twitch account is linked.

Sometimes the connection doesn’t work on the first try. If this happens, log out of both Twitch and your Embark account completely. Close your browser, clear your cache, and try again. If the link still fails after trying both methods, contact Embark’s support team. They can identify technical problems on their end and help resolve connection issues. Have your account information ready when you contact them to speed up the process.

How to Claim Your Rewards

After reaching the required watch time, the reward becomes available in your Twitch inventory. You must claim it manually within a specific timeframe, or it expires. Go to your Twitch Drops inventory where you checked your progress. You’ll now see a “Claim Now” button on the items you’ve unlocked. Click this button to claim your reward. You have 24 hours to claim each drop after unlocking it, so don’t delay.

The three campaigns have different end dates, so pay attention to when each one expires.

The Arc Raiders Launch Campaign runs the longest, from October 30, 2025, to November 17, 2025 . This gives you almost three weeks to earn the Twitch emote by watching 30 minutes of streams.

. This gives you almost three weeks to earn the Twitch emote by watching 30 minutes of streams. The ARC Raiders Launch Drops Campaign ends earlier on November 13, 2025 . You have less than two weeks to accumulate the 1 hour and 2 hours of watch time needed for the Warm Up Emote and Bobblehead Backpack Charm.

. You have less than two weeks to accumulate the 1 hour and 2 hours of watch time needed for the Warm Up Emote and Bobblehead Backpack Charm. The ARC Raiders Launch 2025 Campaign for the chat badge ends on November 14, 2025, giving you about two weeks to purchase a subscription.

These time windows are generous for the free rewards. Even if you can only watch streams occasionally, you should have enough time to unlock everything. However, don’t wait until the last day in case you run into technical problems or linking issues.