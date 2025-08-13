Is Alien and Predator Crossover Incoming? Explained

Summary:

Alien: Earth and Predator: Killer of Killers are teasing us with subtle hints, potentially building towards an eventual Alien-Predator crossover.

The creators of both franchises are talking, but it’s not about a crossover.

Both the franchises are in their heyday, making now the best time for a Yautja warrior to clash with a Xenomorph.

Alien: Earth has been released to rave reviews on FX. The Predator: Killer of Killers spinoff film also received immense praise when it was released earlier this year. With a new Alien movie being developed and Predator: Badlands right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to talk about the possibility of the two franchises crossing over.

And here’s where things get interesting. Predator: Badlands might already have sown the seeds of a crossover between the two universes. The plot of Badlands follows a young Yautja Predator on a journey with Thia, who is a Weyland-Yutani synthetic. This confirms the existence of the Weyland-Yutani corporation in the Predator universe, making a crossover between the Alien and Predator franchises more likely than ever.

What Alien and Predator Creators Are Saying

Noah Hawley, the showrunner of Alien: Earth, revealed in a conversation with GamesRadar that he has been in active conversation with Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg and Alien Romulus director Fede Alvarez.

“We talk to the degree that we’re trying to avoid duplication of story or inadvertent mimicry of something I might do, or that Dan might do, or Fede. But in general, they’re not all coordinated. What I’ve suggested, since there’s a surprising paucity of mythology in the seven films, other than that, there’s a company called Weyland-Yutani… I’ve said, ‘Well, you know, so if this show is a prequel to the movies, and I’ve made some choices about how humanity is organized: it might be helpful if you adopt those [choices] should the issue come up in your films,’ Right? But otherwise, we’re not really coordinating with each other.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the directors have had conversations about a crossover. However, it is encouraging that moving forward, the movies will follow certain in-universe rules that their predecessors seem to have set. Alien: Earth producer David Zucker weighed in on Alien: Earth crossing over with the movies.

I mean, feature and television, particularly for these valuable film franchises, was just not a conversation you were even permitted to have. It’s interesting because we are still maintaining separate tracks, so there’s an awareness. But probably to the benefit of both endeavours, Noah’s been given his independence to really find the story he wants to tell, the way he wants to tell it.”

Are There More Hints Pointing to an Alien-Predator Crossover

If you have the eyes and ears for it, or if you’re just delusional enough, both the franchises seem to be teasing us with subtle hints. Spoiler Alert for Predator: Killer of Killers: The third act of Killer of Killers introduces us to a particularly interesting character with an Alien easter egg hidden in plain sight. This character is a huge Yautja leader with a cloak of bones made of what appears to be Xenomorph tails.

The co-director of the eighth Predator film, Predator: Killer of Killers, Joshua Wassung, weighed in on this interesting detail as he vaguely stated, “I believe it really is up to the fans to kind of put the history into this character.”

However, this is not the only detail you will come across. In the Alien: Earth Official Trailer, at the 54-second mark, if you listen closely, you can hear the Predator clicking sounds. Call us delusional, but as they say, “The answers are there for those who are willing to look.” And if you’re looking for answers to a Predator-Alien crossover, you really have to look.