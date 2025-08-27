Home » Entertainment » Alice in Borderland: Are Arisu and Usagi Married in Real Life? Explained

Alice in Borderland: Are Arisu and Usagi Married in Real Life? Explained

Netflix confirms Arisu and Usagi’s married life in Season 3, but reality tells a different story.

by Umair Nakade
Summary:

  • Arisu and Usagi’s marriage takes center stage in Alice in Borderland Season 3’s new storyline.
  • Fans are curious whether actors Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) are married in real life.
  • Here is everything you need to know about their on-screen and real-life relationship.
If you’ve watched Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, then you know that the emotional core of the series is the bond between Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi. Ever since they first met in the life-or-death games, their relationship grew from a fragile alliance into a story of survival, trust, and eventually, love. But are Arisu and Usagi married in real life?

Alice in Borderland Season 3 premieres on September 25, 2025, and fans are eager to see how Arisu and Usagi’s marriage will be tested when the Joker card drags them back into Borderland.

Do Arisu and Usagi Get Married in Alice in Borderland?

A still from Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer - Are Arisu and Usagi Married in Real Life?
Arisu and Usagi as seen in the Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer | Credits: Netflix

At the end of Season 2, both Arisu and Usagi successfully return to the real world. In the new trailer released by Netflix, it’s revealed that they have finally married. We see them living as a married couple before Borderland calls them back.

In the manga sequel, Alice in Borderland: Retry, Arisu and Usagi do get married and begin building a new life together. However, the manga ended with that sequel, and Season 3 will feature a completely new original storyline for the series.

Are Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) Married/Dating in Real Life

Alice in the Borderland Season 2 - Are Arisu and Usagi Married in Real Life?
Arisu and Usagi from Alice in Borderland Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

The on-screen chemistry between Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) left everyone wondering if the two were dating in real life as well. In 2016, rumors started circulating after the two were spotted together, and their collaborations in Orange and Alice in Borderland only fueled the speculation.

But both the actors kept their personal lives private, and no confirmation was ever issued. Even when portraying an on-screen romance, their relationship remained strictly professional. So are they married then?

Tao Tsuchiya’s Marriage and Kento Yamazaki’s Status

Alice in Borderland Season 3 promotional photo - Are Arisu and Usagi Married in Real Life?
Alice in Borderland Season 3 | Credits: Netflix

No. Tao Tsuchiya is married, but not to her on-screen co-star. In January 2023, she announced her marriage to Ryota Katayose, a singer and actor from Generations from Exile Tribe. The couple also revealed they were expecting their first child.

Kento Yamazaki, on the other hand, remains unmarried as of 2025. Despite past speculation about relationships, including with Tao, he never confirmed anything publicly. For now, fans know him best through his projects, not his private life.

However, it will be exciting to see Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki back on screen together in Alice in Borderland Season 3. This time, their relationship will be pushed to the limit as the Joker card enters the game.

