Artificial Water Channel – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Artificial Water Channel.

5 letters – CANAL

CANAL 6 letters – SLUICE

SLUICE 9 letters – SLUICEWAY

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Artificial Water Channel. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DRY, STR, CNN, TCM, TSN 4 Letters RACE, TANK, WADI, LEAT, LAMA, BUOY, DUCT, ISLE, POND, SILT, HOSE, PIPE, LURE, ESPN 5 Letters CANAL, FLIES, GULLY, FALAJ, DRAIN, LEAPT, DITCH, BROOK, FLUME, GULCH, RIVER, SPOUT, SWASH, SHOOT 6 Letters SLUICE, PURLED, GUTTER, FLUMES, STRAIT, RUNNEL, COURSE, CHUTES, NICKJR 7 Letters RACEWAY, CULVERT, SURFING, TIDEWAY, CONDUIT, HYDRANT, MILLRUN, DENTURE, SLUICES 8 Letters SLUICING, AQUEDUCT, TAILRACE, TEARDUCT, RIVERBED, DOWNPIPE, GARGOYLE, HEADRACE, MILLRACE, PIPELINE, SPILLWAY, WATERWAY, FLOODWAY, WARPLANE 9 Letters AQUEDUCTS, GUTTERING, DRAINPIPE, FLOODGATE, STANDPIPE, WATERGATE, RESERVOIR, ASTROTURF, ABUGSLIFE, SLUICEWAY, ANGULARLY, IRRIGATED, TAILRACES 10 Letters RESERVOIRS, WATERSPOUT, WATERWORKS 11 Letters WATERCOURSE 12 Letters WATERCARRIER, SWIMMINGPOOL 13 Letters DRAINAGEDITCH 19 Letters SHORTATTENTIONCSPAN

