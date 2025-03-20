Home » Gaming » Assassin’s Creed Shadows: All Allies and How to Recruit Them

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: All Allies and How to Recruit Them

Allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are more than just background characters. They can fight with you, help with useful abilities, and some can even be romance options. In this guide, we will show you all available allies and how to recruit, plus get the most out of each of them.

Allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows and How to Recruit Them

How Allies Work in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows don’t follow you around all the time. Instead, you can summon them like special abilities. They’ll jump in to fight enemies or give support based on what they’re good at, then leave after helping or if they take too much damage. You can choose which allies to bring from the Manage Allies board in any Kakurega. At first, you can take one ally with you, but upgrading your Dojo to Rank 2 lets you bring two at once.

How to Upgrade Your Allies

Building and upgrading the Dojo in your hideout is essential for improving your allies’ effectiveness. Each ally can be trained through three ranks:

  • Novice: Basic ability.
  • Initiate: Unlocks a second passive ability.
  • Veteran: Unlocks their most powerful passive ability.

Upgrading costs quite a lot of Mon, so be prepared to save up if you want to maximize their potential.

All Allies and How to Recruit Them in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Here’s a complete breakdown of all recruitable allies and how to recruit them in the game:

Gennojo

Assassin's Creed Shadows Allies

How to Recruit• Play as Naoe and start “Sake and Swords” in Yamashiro after defeating The Fool.
• In “The Godless Harvest,” stop him from using explosives and choose “We make a good team.”
Basic AbilityMischievous Sabotage – Throws a bomb to startle enemies.
Rank 2 AbilityOver Here! – Distracts enemies about to detect you.
Rank 3 AbilityCharming Presence – Servants don’t report crimes they witness.
Best ForStealth gameplay and avoiding detection

Ibuki

Assassin's Creed Shadows Allies

How to Recruit• Play as Yasuke and start their questline with the “Ambush Interrupted” side quest outside Kashiwara Village in Iga.
Basic AbilityPetals in the Wind – Performs impact attacks.
Rank 2 AbilityStrike of the Ronin – Destroys enemy armor when entering combat.
Rank 3 AbilityBlade of Fujin – Can use Strike of the Ronin frequently.
Best ForBreaking enemy defenses and armor.

Katsuhime

Assassin's Creed Shadows Allies

How to Recruit• Play as Naoe and start her questline with “Letter from Katsuhime” in Omi after defeating The Naginata.
• Choose “Yes. Join us.” during “The Diary of Lady Rokkaku.”
Basic AbilityTeppodo – Performs daze attacks.
Rank 2 AbilityExplosive Entrance – Throws a dazing bomb when entering combat.
Rank 3 AbilityBullet Ricochet – Bullets hitting dazed targets bounce to another enemy.
Best ForRanged gun combat and dazing enemies.

Oni-Yuri

AC Shadows Oni Yuri

How to Recruit• Start her questline with the “Sweet Lies” quest in Tsuruga, Wakasa.
• Can be played as either Naoe or Yasuke.
Basic AbilitySleep Dart – Puts an enemy to sleep.
Rank 2 AbilityIncreased Dosage – Creates a poisonous cloud that affects nearby enemies.
Rank 3 AbilityPoison the Rations – Delays enemy reinforcements.
Best ForControlling enemy forces and buying time.

Yagoro

AC Shadows Yagoro

How to Recruit• Complete the “A Blade in the Dark” side mission in Harima.
• Unlocks after defeating one of the final five main targets.
Basic AbilityAssassinate – Instantly kills an enemy with 3 or fewer health chunks.
Rank 2 AbilityChain Assassination – Can assassinate an extra enemy.
Rank 3 AbilityOne with Death – Can assassinate enemies with up to five health chunks.
Best ForEliminating tough enemies quickly and silently.

Yaya

Assassin's Creed Shadows Allies

How to Recruit• Complete “The Stray Dogs” quest in Izumi Settsu after defeating The Wounded.
• Choose “Killing isn’t justice,” then “We forgive him” and “You need to forgive each other.”
Basic AbilityRikishi – Performs pushback attacks on enemies.
Rank 2 AbilityOshitaoshi – Knocks down an enemy when entering combat.
Rank 3 AbilityInner Strength – Kicks enemies and sends them flying.
Best ForCrowd control and creating space in combat situations.

Best Ally Combinations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Just like we mentioned above, upgrading your Dojo to Rank 2 lets you bring two allies at once. The optimal allies to use depend on your playstyle and which character you’re controlling:

PlaystyleBest CombinationWhy It Works
Stealth GameplayGennojo + YagoroGennojo distracts enemies and prevents servants from reporting crimes; Yagoro silently eliminates key targets.
Combat-FocusedIbuki + YayaIbuki breaks enemy armor; Yaya provides knockdowns and crowd control, creating openings for powerful attacks.
Balanced GameplayGennojo + KatsuhimeGennojo maintains stealth; Katsuhime offers ranged gun support when combat breaks out.

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you have to use your allies’ special skills wisely and team them up in the right way to make battles and missions in the game easier as you explore feudal Japan. Don’t forget to upgrade your Dojo, so you can unlock the second ally slot as soon as possible!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

