Assassin’s Creed Shadows: All Legendary Weapons and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
Aside from sneaking and assassinating people, there are various activities you can do in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and one of them is hunting for all Legendary Weapons. These weapons are the best of the best, each with unique stats. This guide breaks down all the Legendary Weapons for both Naoe and Yasuke, explaining how to get them.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Legendary Weapons

How Asassin’s Creed Shadows Legendary Weapons Work

Before diving into specific weapons, let’s understand what makes legendary weapons special in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

  • These weapons come with a unique skill or ability buff.
  • They automatically unlock engravings with their special abilities.
  • The legenday weapon sscale with your character level.
  • They cannot be sold or dismantled.
  • Require specific actions to acquire (completing quests, finding hidden chests, etc.)

Naoe’s Legendary Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

As the shinobi protagonist, Naoe specializes in three weapon types: Katana, Tanto, and Kusarigama. Each offers different playstyles and tactical advantages.

Legendary Katana

Katanas are Naoe’s primary weapons, offering balanced damage and speed. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Katanas, how to get them, and their effects:

KatanaHow to GetEffect
BloodshedLegendary chest at the coast of OsakaAffliction buildup isn’t lost over time
Carved Bone KatanaPurchase for 450 Helix Credits+100% Critical Chance after not attacking for 5 seconds
Cerulean ArcRank 18 reward of the Awakening Shadows Project+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but no health regained
Dragon’s EdgeKill The Two-Faced Shinbakufu leader in Oyamazaki VillageCreate an area of effect on hit with dodge attacks
Eikyo KatanaPurchase for 450 Helix CreditsExtend the Perfect Deflect window
Eye of the DragonPurchase for 450 Helix Credits+35% damage when facing a single enemy
Iga’s FlameMount Nukai in Yamato+2% affliction buildup per adrenaline chunk filled
Masked DeathLegendary Treasure Chest at the Shimagahara ValleyPosture attack remains charged after dodge
SnakebiteKill The Fox Shinbakufu Leader in Samurai Yashiki DistrictInstantly charge posture attacks after using a tool
Steel BlossomKill The Fool Shinbakufu leaderInstantly charge posture attacks after vault
Violet NightKill Yuki Onna during “The Yokai” questTrigger poison on deflect
Yami no KageHaraiyama FortDeal 100% damage to the attacker on Deflect

Legendary Tanto

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Legendary Weapons

Tantos are Naoe’s dagger weapons, offering quick strikes and high affliction buildup. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Tantos:

TantoHow to GetEffect
Artist’s TearChest in Habayama Camp+6% damage with consecutive hits
Call of the VoidKill the Godai Shinobi target+30% damage on tagged enemies
Cerulean FluxRank 4 reward for the Awakening Shadows ProjectInstantly charge Posture Attacks after using Abilities
Hatou TantoPurchased for 450 Helix CreditsUse a Smoke Bomb after a Weakpoint Attack
Igan SunsetLegendary chest at Tozuku’s LairSlow down time on escape strike
Masamune’s ThornNochiseyama Castle+2 Health Segments on double assassinate
Scarlet FateLegendary chest in Chasuriyama KofunIncreased Impact with all attacks
Shinobi’s FuryKill The Golden Teppo Shinbakufu leaderWeakpoint attacks make enemies vulnerable the second time
Warrior’s GardenKill Masatoshi Nakahara during “The Betrayers” questShadow Piercer now removes 2 Health Segments on hit
Yukimitsu’s RevengeAncient Tomb of NanjoAfflicted enemies are vulnerable

Legendary Kusarigama

Assassin's Creed Shadows Legendary Weapons

The Kusarigama is Naoe’s best AoE weapon, ideal for taking on multiple enemies at once. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Kusarigamas:

KusarigamaHow to GetEffect
BloodletterLegendary chest at Kashiwara FortTriggers bleed on Entanglement
DeathbloomLegendary chest at Sarumaru ShrineIncreases Impact on alternating attacks
Death WhispererKill Wada Koretake, The Wounded Shinbakufu leader+200% damage on enemy collisions
Eikyo KusarigamaPurchase for 450 Helix CreditsTrigger a quick strike after a dodge
FeatherstormKanki CastleInstantly charge posture attacks when hitting multiple enemies
Kaen KusarigamaPurchase for 450 Helix Credits+135% damage when surrounded by 2 or more enemies
Ocean’s GripDefeat Lopo Cruz of the Pirate Alliance+60% damage on enemies over 3 meters away
Stone HeartVeiled Tumulus KofunSpread Affliction with combo enders
Winds of WarKill The Wise Shinbakufu leader in Kofukuji Temple, YamatoPosture attacks on dazed enemies will break armor

Yasuke’s Legendary Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

As a samurai, Yasuke wields heavier weapons and has access to ranged options. His arsenal includes Long Katana, Naginata, Kanabo, Bow, and Teppo.

Legendary Long Katana

Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke Legendary Long Katana

The Long Katana offers yasuke his quickest attack option with good reach. Below is the complete list of all Legendary Long Katanas that Yasuke can you

Long KatanaHow to GetEffect
Cerulean GlitchRank 18 reward for the Legacy Shadows Project+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but no health regained
Claw of the DragonPurchase for 450 Helix Credits+35% damage when facing a single enemy
Claw of the TidesLegendary chest near Uchinakao BurrowsInstantly charge Posture attacks on hit
Crimson’s EdgeDefeat Sanada Masatoyo in the “Nobutsuna’s Students” questBleed kills enemies below 2 Health Segments
Flowing PeaceAssassinate Tsuchi-Gumo as part of the “Hunters of Kyonyo” side quest1 Health Segment removed after Armor Break
Lethal Lotus PetalMiyanoue Fort50% chance to kill enemies below two health with Poison
Loyal TravelerLegendary chest near Kamikura ShrineSheathed Attacks are postured and make enemies vulnerable
Myth SlayerComplete The Mourner Shinbakufu leader target (Lady Oichi)Combo enders are postured and make enemies vulnerable
Turquoise ZephyrLegendary Chest near Cliff of Thoughts Kuji-Kiri (Yamashiro Region)Successful parries push enemies back
Whisper of MuramasaKurai Eikyou target board rewardRiposte makes enemies vulnerable

Legendary Naginata

Assassin's Creed Shadows Legendary Weapons

Naginatas give Yasuke excellent reach and good damage against multiple enemies. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Naginatas:

NaginataHow to GetEffect
Celestial BladeDefeat Yuki No Kata during “Nobutsuna’s Students” questBlocking automatically parries incoming regular attacks
Cerulean NexusAnimus Project RewardIncreased Impact on Shoulder Tackle
Lustrous PearlKill the Clifftop Yamabushi during the “Yamabushi Imposters” questPostured Combo Ender knocks down enemies
Ornate Bone NaginataPurchase for 450 Helix CreditsRestore 8% Health on hitting poisoned enemies
Sage’s ReachKill The Naginata Shinbakufu leader in Sakamoto CastleStack +10% Damage on next hit with each block
Shade of BlightKill The Messenger of the Kurai Eikyo target board+100% of Adrenaline Chunk on Affliction Trigger
Time-Honored CrescentFound at Kashiwabara FortressFirst strike makes enemies vulnerable every 8 seconds
Vengeful FoeComplete the Tournament+35% Bleed Buildup on successful Parry

Legendary Kanabo

Assassin's Creed Shadows Legendary Kanabos

The Kanabo is Yasuke’s highest damage weapon, capable of sending enemies flying. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Kanabos:

KanaboHow to GetEffect
Boulder FallKill The Katsuragi Agent (Kurai Eikyou)Attacks cannot be interrupted
Daybreak’s FuryKill The Ox Shinbakufu leaderBreaking armor sends shrapnel, dealing 100% damage
Eikyo KanaboPurchase for 450 Helix CreditsNext Posture attack is charged instantly after blocking an attack
Kaen KanaboPurchase for 450 Helix Credits+1 Adrenaline Chunk per enemy alerted by a Brutal Assassination
Phantom FistDefeat Hozoin In’ei during “Nobutsuna’s Students” questCharge Posture attacks faster
Rage of Red MistLegendary chest near Grave of Buried Hopes+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk after Armor Break
Venom PillarLegendary chest at Kajimiya CemeteryInstantly charge Posture attacks by alternating attack types
Woe’s FogKill the Silver Trader during “Silver Smugglers” quest+20% Daze Buildup after a block

Legendary Bow

Assassin's Creed Shadows Legendary Weapons

Bows allow Yasuke to engage enemies from a distance with precision. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Bows:

BowHow to GetEffect
A Thousand CutsKill Akumu of the Winter Raiders target boardShots legs to knock enemies down
Blood RainDefeat Nagano Saemon during “Nobutsuna’s Students” quest100% chance to loot arrows from dead bodies
Blush of the EarthMakino Kuramazaku Kofun RewardExtend Clear Mind duration by 5 seconds
Dragon’s WrathKill The Tsutsui Agent Kurai Eikyou targetInstantly charge arrows
Eikyo BowPurchase for 450 Helix Credits+25% damage to the next shot after a successful hit
Funeral PyreInariyama GarrisonRetreating Shot pushes enemies back
HeartspillerAzuchi Hyotanyama KofunCharged arrows automatically count as posture shots
Last BreathRewarded after killing The Naginata Shinbakufu leaderSpecial ammo instantly triggers its affliction on headshot

Legendary Teppos

Assassin's Creed Shadows Legendary Teppo

The Teppo (rifle) gives Yasuke unmatched ranged damage at the cost of reload time. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Teppos:

TeppoHow to GetEffect
Cascading FearLegendary chest near Namikiri Fudosan ShrineKill enemies below 25% Health on Headshots
Dark BurstDefeat Asari Nobutane during “Nobutsuna’s Students” side questShoot multiple bullets in a single shot
Death’s BloomTakagi KofunDrastically reduce reload time
Hatou TeppoPurchase for 450 Helix Credits50% chance that bullets are not consumed
Hero’s MessageLocation currently unknownBullets Ricochet to nearby enemies
Patient HarbingerLegendary chest in Kamikoga’s Ippon Sugi ShrineChamber two bullets instead of one
Repeating FateKill the Akiyama Agent Kurai Eikyou target+5% damage per meter of distance

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can freely respec your character anytime, so don’t hesitate to try different legendary weapons and builds as you discover them. Keep upgrading your favorite legendary items as you level up to maintain their effectiveness throughout your adventure.

