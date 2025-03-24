Assassin’s Creed Shadows: All Legendary Weapons and How to Get Them

Aside from sneaking and assassinating people, there are various activities you can do in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and one of them is hunting for all Legendary Weapons. These weapons are the best of the best, each with unique stats. This guide breaks down all the Legendary Weapons for both Naoe and Yasuke, explaining how to get them.
How Asassin’s Creed Shadows Legendary Weapons Work
Before diving into specific weapons, let’s understand what makes legendary weapons special in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:
- These weapons come with a unique skill or ability buff.
- They automatically unlock engravings with their special abilities.
- The legenday weapon sscale with your character level.
- They cannot be sold or dismantled.
- Require specific actions to acquire (completing quests, finding hidden chests, etc.)
Naoe’s Legendary Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
As the shinobi protagonist, Naoe specializes in three weapon types: Katana, Tanto, and Kusarigama. Each offers different playstyles and tactical advantages.
Legendary Katana
Katanas are Naoe’s primary weapons, offering balanced damage and speed. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Katanas, how to get them, and their effects:
|Katana
|How to Get
|Effect
|Bloodshed
|Legendary chest at the coast of Osaka
|Affliction buildup isn’t lost over time
|Carved Bone Katana
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|+100% Critical Chance after not attacking for 5 seconds
|Cerulean Arc
|Rank 18 reward of the Awakening Shadows Project
|+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but no health regained
|Dragon’s Edge
|Kill The Two-Faced Shinbakufu leader in Oyamazaki Village
|Create an area of effect on hit with dodge attacks
|Eikyo Katana
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|Extend the Perfect Deflect window
|Eye of the Dragon
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|+35% damage when facing a single enemy
|Iga’s Flame
|Mount Nukai in Yamato
|+2% affliction buildup per adrenaline chunk filled
|Masked Death
|Legendary Treasure Chest at the Shimagahara Valley
|Posture attack remains charged after dodge
|Snakebite
|Kill The Fox Shinbakufu Leader in Samurai Yashiki District
|Instantly charge posture attacks after using a tool
|Steel Blossom
|Kill The Fool Shinbakufu leader
|Instantly charge posture attacks after vault
|Violet Night
|Kill Yuki Onna during “The Yokai” quest
|Trigger poison on deflect
|Yami no Kage
|Haraiyama Fort
|Deal 100% damage to the attacker on Deflect
Legendary Tanto
Tantos are Naoe’s dagger weapons, offering quick strikes and high affliction buildup. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Tantos:
|Tanto
|How to Get
|Effect
|Artist’s Tear
|Chest in Habayama Camp
|+6% damage with consecutive hits
|Call of the Void
|Kill the Godai Shinobi target
|+30% damage on tagged enemies
|Cerulean Flux
|Rank 4 reward for the Awakening Shadows Project
|Instantly charge Posture Attacks after using Abilities
|Hatou Tanto
|Purchased for 450 Helix Credits
|Use a Smoke Bomb after a Weakpoint Attack
|Igan Sunset
|Legendary chest at Tozuku’s Lair
|Slow down time on escape strike
|Masamune’s Thorn
|Nochiseyama Castle
|+2 Health Segments on double assassinate
|Scarlet Fate
|Legendary chest in Chasuriyama Kofun
|Increased Impact with all attacks
|Shinobi’s Fury
|Kill The Golden Teppo Shinbakufu leader
|Weakpoint attacks make enemies vulnerable the second time
|Warrior’s Garden
|Kill Masatoshi Nakahara during “The Betrayers” quest
|Shadow Piercer now removes 2 Health Segments on hit
|Yukimitsu’s Revenge
|Ancient Tomb of Nanjo
|Afflicted enemies are vulnerable
Legendary Kusarigama
The Kusarigama is Naoe’s best AoE weapon, ideal for taking on multiple enemies at once. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Kusarigamas:
|Kusarigama
|How to Get
|Effect
|Bloodletter
|Legendary chest at Kashiwara Fort
|Triggers bleed on Entanglement
|Deathbloom
|Legendary chest at Sarumaru Shrine
|Increases Impact on alternating attacks
|Death Whisperer
|Kill Wada Koretake, The Wounded Shinbakufu leader
|+200% damage on enemy collisions
|Eikyo Kusarigama
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|Trigger a quick strike after a dodge
|Featherstorm
|Kanki Castle
|Instantly charge posture attacks when hitting multiple enemies
|Kaen Kusarigama
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|+135% damage when surrounded by 2 or more enemies
|Ocean’s Grip
|Defeat Lopo Cruz of the Pirate Alliance
|+60% damage on enemies over 3 meters away
|Stone Heart
|Veiled Tumulus Kofun
|Spread Affliction with combo enders
|Winds of War
|Kill The Wise Shinbakufu leader in Kofukuji Temple, Yamato
|Posture attacks on dazed enemies will break armor
Yasuke’s Legendary Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
As a samurai, Yasuke wields heavier weapons and has access to ranged options. His arsenal includes Long Katana, Naginata, Kanabo, Bow, and Teppo.
Legendary Long Katana
The Long Katana offers yasuke his quickest attack option with good reach. Below is the complete list of all Legendary Long Katanas that Yasuke can you
|Long Katana
|How to Get
|Effect
|Cerulean Glitch
|Rank 18 reward for the Legacy Shadows Project
|+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but no health regained
|Claw of the Dragon
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|+35% damage when facing a single enemy
|Claw of the Tides
|Legendary chest near Uchinakao Burrows
|Instantly charge Posture attacks on hit
|Crimson’s Edge
|Defeat Sanada Masatoyo in the “Nobutsuna’s Students” quest
|Bleed kills enemies below 2 Health Segments
|Flowing Peace
|Assassinate Tsuchi-Gumo as part of the “Hunters of Kyonyo” side quest
|1 Health Segment removed after Armor Break
|Lethal Lotus Petal
|Miyanoue Fort
|50% chance to kill enemies below two health with Poison
|Loyal Traveler
|Legendary chest near Kamikura Shrine
|Sheathed Attacks are postured and make enemies vulnerable
|Myth Slayer
|Complete The Mourner Shinbakufu leader target (Lady Oichi)
|Combo enders are postured and make enemies vulnerable
|Turquoise Zephyr
|Legendary Chest near Cliff of Thoughts Kuji-Kiri (Yamashiro Region)
|Successful parries push enemies back
|Whisper of Muramasa
|Kurai Eikyou target board reward
|Riposte makes enemies vulnerable
Legendary Naginata
Naginatas give Yasuke excellent reach and good damage against multiple enemies. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Naginatas:
|Naginata
|How to Get
|Effect
|Celestial Blade
|Defeat Yuki No Kata during “Nobutsuna’s Students” quest
|Blocking automatically parries incoming regular attacks
|Cerulean Nexus
|Animus Project Reward
|Increased Impact on Shoulder Tackle
|Lustrous Pearl
|Kill the Clifftop Yamabushi during the “Yamabushi Imposters” quest
|Postured Combo Ender knocks down enemies
|Ornate Bone Naginata
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|Restore 8% Health on hitting poisoned enemies
|Sage’s Reach
|Kill The Naginata Shinbakufu leader in Sakamoto Castle
|Stack +10% Damage on next hit with each block
|Shade of Blight
|Kill The Messenger of the Kurai Eikyo target board
|+100% of Adrenaline Chunk on Affliction Trigger
|Time-Honored Crescent
|Found at Kashiwabara Fortress
|First strike makes enemies vulnerable every 8 seconds
|Vengeful Foe
|Complete the Tournament
|+35% Bleed Buildup on successful Parry
Legendary Kanabo
The Kanabo is Yasuke’s highest damage weapon, capable of sending enemies flying. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Kanabos:
|Kanabo
|How to Get
|Effect
|Boulder Fall
|Kill The Katsuragi Agent (Kurai Eikyou)
|Attacks cannot be interrupted
|Daybreak’s Fury
|Kill The Ox Shinbakufu leader
|Breaking armor sends shrapnel, dealing 100% damage
|Eikyo Kanabo
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|Next Posture attack is charged instantly after blocking an attack
|Kaen Kanabo
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|+1 Adrenaline Chunk per enemy alerted by a Brutal Assassination
|Phantom Fist
|Defeat Hozoin In’ei during “Nobutsuna’s Students” quest
|Charge Posture attacks faster
|Rage of Red Mist
|Legendary chest near Grave of Buried Hopes
|+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk after Armor Break
|Venom Pillar
|Legendary chest at Kajimiya Cemetery
|Instantly charge Posture attacks by alternating attack types
|Woe’s Fog
|Kill the Silver Trader during “Silver Smugglers” quest
|+20% Daze Buildup after a block
Legendary Bow
Bows allow Yasuke to engage enemies from a distance with precision. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Bows:
|Bow
|How to Get
|Effect
|A Thousand Cuts
|Kill Akumu of the Winter Raiders target board
|Shots legs to knock enemies down
|Blood Rain
|Defeat Nagano Saemon during “Nobutsuna’s Students” quest
|100% chance to loot arrows from dead bodies
|Blush of the Earth
|Makino Kuramazaku Kofun Reward
|Extend Clear Mind duration by 5 seconds
|Dragon’s Wrath
|Kill The Tsutsui Agent Kurai Eikyou target
|Instantly charge arrows
|Eikyo Bow
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|+25% damage to the next shot after a successful hit
|Funeral Pyre
|Inariyama Garrison
|Retreating Shot pushes enemies back
|Heartspiller
|Azuchi Hyotanyama Kofun
|Charged arrows automatically count as posture shots
|Last Breath
|Rewarded after killing The Naginata Shinbakufu leader
|Special ammo instantly triggers its affliction on headshot
Legendary Teppos
The Teppo (rifle) gives Yasuke unmatched ranged damage at the cost of reload time. Here is the complete list of all Legendary Teppos:
|Teppo
|How to Get
|Effect
|Cascading Fear
|Legendary chest near Namikiri Fudosan Shrine
|Kill enemies below 25% Health on Headshots
|Dark Burst
|Defeat Asari Nobutane during “Nobutsuna’s Students” side quest
|Shoot multiple bullets in a single shot
|Death’s Bloom
|Takagi Kofun
|Drastically reduce reload time
|Hatou Teppo
|Purchase for 450 Helix Credits
|50% chance that bullets are not consumed
|Hero’s Message
|Location currently unknown
|Bullets Ricochet to nearby enemies
|Patient Harbinger
|Legendary chest in Kamikoga’s Ippon Sugi Shrine
|Chamber two bullets instead of one
|Repeating Fate
|Kill the Akiyama Agent Kurai Eikyou target
|+5% damage per meter of distance
In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can freely respec your character anytime, so don’t hesitate to try different legendary weapons and builds as you discover them. Keep upgrading your favorite legendary items as you level up to maintain their effectiveness throughout your adventure.