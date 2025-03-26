Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best Early Armor Sets for Naoe

Want to look amazing and be nearly unstoppable right from the start in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? You don’t need to wait until late game to outfit your characters with powerful gear. This guide will show you how to get some of the best early armor sets for Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, including a legendary outfit that can literally save you from death.

1. The Last Dance of the Onryo

One of the best early armor sets you can get is the terrifying Last Dance of the Onryo. Not only does it look menacing, but it comes with a game-changing survival perk.

The highlight of this set is the chest piece with an incredible power to avoid death and gain immunity for 8 seconds. This gives you precious time to escape, heal, or finish off your enemies without taking damage. Here’s what you need to know:

The perk activates once per combat encounter.

It seems to reset after staying out of combat for about 2 minutes.

No cooldown indicator exists, so time your fights carefully.

The effect gives you a special outline when active.

Where to find it: Place a marker at the location shown above, in the forest east of Shatter Coast. Then, follow the Pathfinder’s route. The best part is you don’t need to fight anyone to get this chest piece, making it accessible even at low levels.

The Onryo Mask

To complete this intimidating set, you’ll want the matching mask. The Onryo Mask gives you 5% health back on your first hit after using an ability. While 5% isn’t huge, it provides some sustainability in tough fights.

Where to find it: Travel further into the Wakasa region, which is located between the Shattered Coast and Onyu Pass. Use your Pathfinder to navigate there safely, avoiding enemy camps. You’ll find the mask inside a cave with just one enemy guard. Throw a smoke bomb to distract them, grab the chest, and the mask is yours.

From the image above, you can see that it gets too dark when you go inside a cave in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. That’s why, before playing the game, you’d better adjust the brightness setting. We also have a guide on other early-game things to do in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

2. Tools Master Gear Set

The second-best early armor set for Naoe is the Tools Master set. If you prefer a stealthy Shinobi look with practical benefits, this gear set is perfect for you. The Tools Master chest piece essentially gives you the chain assassination ability for free. After performing an assassination, you’ll automatically throw a kunai at the closest enemy, killing them instantly. The best part? It doesn’t consume an actual kunai from your inventory.

Where to find it: Clear the Katano Castle in Izumi Settsu region and find the Legendary chest there.

The Tools Master Mask

The Tool Master mask is perfect for players who love using shurikens. With this headgear, your thrown shurikens won’t break, allowing you to retrieve them from bodies and reuse them multiple times.

Where to find it: Clear the Amagasaki Castle in Izumi Settsu region and find the Legendary chest.

3. Swift Shinobi Set

If you are looking for that classic hooded Assassin look with a face mask, the Swift Shinobi set delivers what you need. The Swift Shinobi chest piece makes air assassinations significantly more deadly, removing +2 health segments from targets. This means you can instantly kill enemies that would normally survive a standard air assassination.

Even late in the game, you can quickly switch to this chest piece before performing air assassinations, then switch back to your regular armor afterward.

Where to find it: Clear the Hijiyama Fort in the IGA region and find the Legendary chest.

The Swift-Shinobi Hood

The Swift Shinobi hood slows down time when you’re detected, giving you precious moments to prepare for combat. However, it seems this perk may not be working exactly as intended compared to earlier versions of the game.

Where to find it: Clear the Kunimiyama Fort in IGA region and find the Legendary chest.

Getting these powerful armor sets early will give you a significant advantage as you progress through Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The Onryo set, with its death-cheating ability, is particularly worth pursuing as soon as possible, regardless of your level. Remember that you can mix and match the Legendary armor and helmet to create a combination of skills that will make you the deadliest assassin in Japan.