Assassin’s Creed Shadows Hideout Buildings Explained

Your hideout serves as your base of operations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It’s where you’ll manage resources, upgrade gear, train allies, and unlock powerful perks in the game. But with limited resources early in the game, you need to be smart about which buildings to prioritize. This guide breaks down every building, what they do, and which ones deserve your attention right away.

All Hideout Buildings in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Their Functions

Each hideout building in Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a special role that helps you in different ways as you explore feudal Japan. Knowing which buildings to focus on first can make a big difference in how smoothly you progress. Below are all the hideout buildings and the best order to build them for maximum impact.

1. Hiroma (Main Building)

The Hiroma is your hideout’s central hub and comes pre-built when you first access your base. Inside, you’ll find:

The Improve Hideout table, where you can access the Build menu.

Options to manage building construction and upgrades.

Hideout status information.

This building doesn’t need to be built but serves as your command center for all other upgrades.

2. Kakurega (Highest Priority)

The Kakurega should be your first building priority after starting the game. Here’s why:

Level Details Level 1 • Gives you +1 Scout.

• Access to fast travel.

• Gives you seasonal contracts.

• Offers supplies. Level 2 • Your scours can now clear Regional Alerts.

• You get seasonal provincial rumors revealing clue locations. Level 3 • Add more Kakurega locations.

• Reduces unlock costs by 30%.

Having quick access to more safehouses means faster travel and better resource management. The ability to clear Wanted alerts is especially useful when you’re trying to move around undetected.

3. Forge (High Priority)

The Forge should be your second building priority as it directly impacts your combat effectiveness:

Level Details Level 1 Weapons and armor can be upgraded to Level 20 and dismantled. Level 2 Unlocks Level 40 upgrades and non-Legendary engravings. Level 3 Unlocks Level 60 upgrades and Legendary engravings

Without a high-level Forge, you’ll hit a ceiling on how powerful your gear can become, making higher-level enemies much harder to defeat.

4. Stables (Already Built)

Like the Hiroma, the Stables come pre-built in your hideout. Upgrading improves your resource gathering:

Level Details Level 1 Tagging stockpiles costs 2 Scouts. Level 2 Tagging stockpiles costs only 1 Scout. Level 3 Scout smuggles 20% more resources from stockpiles.

While not as urgent as the Kakurega or Forge, upgraded Stables will help you gather materials more efficiently.

5. Study (Medium Priority)

The Study provides additional Scouts and makes quest hunting easier:

Level Details Level 1 • +1 Scout.

• Reduces quest search zones by 25%. Level 2 Another +1 Scout. Level 3 • An extra +1 Scout.

• Reduces quest search zones by 60%.

Having more Scouts means you can tag more objectives simultaneously, while smaller search zones save you time when looking for quest objectives.

6. Dojo (Medium Priority)

Building the Dojo strengthens your ally companions:

Level Details Level 1 Allies can be trained to Initiate rank. Level 2 You can have two allies fighting alongside you instead of just one. Level 3 Allies can be trained to Veteran rank.

Having two well-trained allies can dramatically change tough fights in your favor.

7. Themed Rooms (Extra Rooms)

After upgrading your main buildings to Level 3, you can focus on these themed rooms for additional perks:

Room Benefit Tera Experience gain increased by 10%. Jinja Prayer boons last 15 minutes and effects increased by 20%. Nando Replenishing Scouts at Kakurega costs 140 Mon instead of 200. Zashiki Ration efficiency increased by 20%. Tea Room Ration efficiency increased by 20%. Gallery Create and switch between custom equipment loadouts. Small/Medium/Large Rooms No passive bonuses, but add decoration options and Hideout XP.

Best Hideout Building Upgrade Order in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

If you’re wondering how to prioritize your building efforts, here’s my recommended order:

Hideout Building Details Kakurega (Level 1 – 3) The safe houses and scout abilities are game-changers. Forge (Level 1 – 3) Weapon and armor upgrades keep you competitive. Study (Level 1 – 3) More scouts and smaller search zones save tons of time. Stables (Level 1 – 3) Better resource-gathering efficiency. Dojo (Level 1 – 3) Having two strong allies makes combat much easier. Themed Rooms Start with Tera for XP boost, then based on your playstyle.

Following this order will help you unlock the best gameplay bonuses early, making your adventure in feudal Japan easier and more fun. Also, make sure to talk to your allies often—they can give you helpful info or start new quests that help you get materials for upgrading your hideout.