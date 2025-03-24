Assassin’s Creed Shadows: How to Enable and Fix DLSS Issues

Are you having trouble with DLSS in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? We have read so many players complaining about this problem that they can’t find the DLSS option or get it to work properly. This guide will help you how to enable and fix DLSS issues in Assassin’s Creed Shadows with easy-to-follow steps. Check them out!

How to Enable DLSS in Assassin’s Creed

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a technology that helps your game run smoother without making it look worse. It is especially helpful for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, a beautifully designed game that can run slowly even on good computers. First, let’s make sure you know where to look when you want to enable the DLSS in the game:

Open Assassin’s Creed Shadows main menu. Click on System > Video > Display. Scroll down until you see Upscaler Type. Here you can choose between different graphic card options.

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you have several Upscaler options:

DLSS (for NVIDIA cards)

AMD FSR

Intel XeSS

PAA

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLSS Option Missing Issue

If the DLSS option isn’t showing up at all in your settings menu, try these fixes in order:

Fix 1: Close and Restart Everything

Sometimes turning things off and on again really works!

Close the game completely. Shut down Ubisoft Connect from the system tray. Close any NVIDIA applications. Restart your computer. Start the game fresh.

Fix 2: Update Your NVIDIA Drivers

If you have an NVIDIA card, download the newest drivers from NVIDIA’s website. Install the update. Restart your computer. Try the game again.

Fix 3: The Controller Trick

This sounds a bit bizarre, but actually works for many people, so you can try it too:

Unplug any game controllers from your computer. Turn off wireless controllers completely. Start the game without any controllers connected. After the game is running, you can plug your controller back in.

Fix #4: For Steam Users

If you bought the game on Steam:

Right-click on Assassin’s Creed Shadows in your Steam library. Select Settings and find the Controller section. Choose Disable Steam Input. Restart the game.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLSS Frame Generation Not Working

Frame Generation specifically might be missing even if basic DLSS is available. Here is what you need to do if you have this DLSS issue:

Fix 1: Turn On Hardware Acceleration

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings. Go to System > Display > Graphics. Select Change Default Graphics Settings. Toggle ON Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. Restart your computer.

Fix 2: Reset Driver Settings Before Each Launch

Open NVIDIA Control Panel. Go to Manage 3D settings. Select the Program Settings tab. Find or add Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Click Restore to reset all settings. Launch the game.

How to Upgrade to DLSS 4

If you want even better performance for Assasin’s Creed Shadows, you can try upgrading to DLSS 4. Here is how:

Open the NVIDIA app on your computer. Click on the Graphics tab. Find Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the list. Look for DLSS Override – Models Preset. Choose Latest from the dropdown menu.

The Last Resort to Fix DLSS Issues: Using Mods

If nothing else works, community modders have created fixes:

Download the Workaround for Missing Nvidia DLSS or Frame Generation mod. Follow the installation instructions carefully. Use the batch file to automatically restart the necessary services.

Ubisoft has actually acknowledged the DLSS issues happening in the game, particularly on Steam. Here is their statement:

“The team is currently investigating an issue reported by players on Steam where DLSS is not available within the Video Options menu; rebooting the game may help the issue. Ubisoft and NVIDIA are working together to identify a fix. An update will be provided soon.”

Remember that using the correct DLSS settings can dramatically improve your experience in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, turning a choppy game into a smooth adventure through feudal Japan. Hope these solutions will help you! If you have already tried everything and nothing works, you don’t need to worry since Ubisoft and NVIDIA are in the process of fixing these issues.