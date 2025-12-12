If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Assumed Name, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Assumed Name – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Assumed Name.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 20 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AKA, LED, PEN, SPY 4 Letters NAME, EDNA, NEMO, ALAS, CLEF 5 Letters ALIAS, AXIOM, COVER, GIVEN, INCOG, LENIN, BLANK, PSEUD, BANAL, RUNIN, ALIBI 6 Letters ANONYM, AGNAME, GUISES, TOOKON, AUTHOR, ASSAIL, ANANYM 7 Letters ALIASES, ANONYMS, PENNAME, MONIKER, SATANIC, JANEDOE, JOHNDOE 8 Letters NICKNAME, MISNOMER 9 Letters PSEUDONYM, SOBRIQUET, FALSENAME, INCOGNITO, AKHENATEN, LOVEHOTEL 10 Letters FICTITIOUS, NOMDEPLUME, PSEUDONYMS 11 Letters NOMDEGUERRE, PRETENDNAME, SOUBRIQUET 12 Letters GHOSTWRITTEN, PSEUDONYMOUS, NOMSDEGUERRE 13 Letters PRETENDNAMEOF 14 Letters PRETENDNAMEFOR 19 Letters PRETENDNAMEOFAUTHOR 20 Letters PRETENDNAMEFORAUTHOR

