Astro Bot Gets New Free Levels and DualSense Controller Returns

PlayStation 5 owners have something to get excited about. Team Asobi just announced that Astro Bot, the charming platformer that won Game of the Year in 2025, is getting even more content. The game will receive 5 new free challenge levels next week, along with additional special bots to collect. Plus, that hard-to-find Astro Bot DualSense controller is making a comeback with some interesting changes.

More Planets to Explore

Team Asobi announced that Astro Bot will get 5 new challenge levels on June 10th. This free update will also add new special bots to collect. With these additions, the game will have over 90 total levels to play through. The new challenge levels have fun names that give you hints about what to expect:

Twin-Frog Trouble

Suck It Up

Handhold Havoc

High Inflation

One secret level (they’re keeping this one a surprise)

The update also brings new special bots to find and collect. If you’ve been playing Astro Bot, you know how satisfying it is to rescue these little robots scattered throughout each level. More bots mean more hunting and collecting fun.

Astro Bot DualSense Controller Coming Back

Remember that cool Astro Bot-themed DualSense controller that sold out everywhere? It’s making a comeback later this year. But here’s the interesting part: Sony says it’s coming back “with a new twist.”

They didn’t tell us exactly what this twist will be, but it sounds like the controller will have some changes to the touchpad design.

Sony announced all this news during their State of Play stream on Wednesday. It’s awesome to see Sony continuing to support Astro Bot with free content, especially after its Game of the Year win. The new challenge levels dropping on June 10th give fans something to look forward to right away. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Astro’s world, these updates prove that the little robot’s adventure is far from over.