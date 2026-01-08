If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Athletic Shorts Fabric, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword: January 8, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Athletic Shorts Fabric – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Athletic Shorts Fabric.

4 letters – MESH

MESH 5 letters – LYCRA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Athletic Shorts Fabric. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 20 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TEE, OUR, EAT 4 Letters MESH, PLUS 5 Letters LYCRA, LEDER, TOONS, PANTS, BBALL 6 Letters MADRAS, TRUNKS 7 Letters CAMBRIC, CUTOFFS, ALFALFA 8 Letters CARTOONS, HOTPANTS, BERMUDAS, CLOTHING, SELECTED 9 Letters DAISYDUKE, UNDERWEAR 10 Letters CLOTHESPIN 11 Letters LEGCLOTHING 12 Letters SURFERSHORTS 13 Letters JOHNFETTERMAN, JAMAICASHORTS, BERMUDASHORTS 15 Letters ATHLETICAPPAREL 20 Letters KNEELENGTHSHORTPANTS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.