Aurora Order in Lord of Mysteries: Origins, Beliefs, and Role Explained

The Aurora Order is a deadly cult worshipping the True Creator in the Lord of the Mysteries.

From Tingen to Backlund, their bloodstained rituals hide world-ending ambitions and divine madness.

With Angels, fanatics, and cursed artifacts, they challenge even the most powerful forces in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Aurora Order in the Lord of Mysteries.

In Lord of Mysteries, the Aurora Order is one of the most feared, mysterious, and heretical secret organizations. Their sinister devotion to the True Creator and radical methods make them a central force in the unfolding supernatural conflict of the series. Episode 4 of the anime lifts the veil on their brutal hierarchy, twisted ideology, and growing threat to the world.

Who is the Aurora Order?

True Creator as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 4 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The Aurora Order is a secret cult that worships the True Creator, who they consider to be the rightful heir of the Ancient Sun God. Although they don’t emerge as a major threat until after episode 4, they have existed for centuries and were behind major catastrophes such as the Great Smog of Backlund and the Tingen City incident involving the True Creator’s Spawn.

They are formally designated as a terrorist organization, and many of their members are described as revenge-seeking lunatics or religious fanatics. Officials often use them as scapegoats, but the devastation they wreak is very real.

Aurora Order Makes an Appearance in Lord of Mysteries Episode 4

Mr. Z as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 4 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

In episode 4, a failed member of the Aurora Order begs for mercy before the Lord Oracle for the loss of the Antigonus notebook to Klein. Vincent is later killed by Mr. Z, the 22nd Oracle, who describes the act as the “Master’s Grace”. The gruesome scene, filled with elements of horror, foreshadows the Order’s sadistic cruelty and religious zeal.

Aurora Order’s Beliefs and Ideology

True Creator in Lord of Mysteries | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The Aurora Order believes that each living being carries the divine essence of the True Creator. They reject societal hierarchies and judge a person’s worth based on their closeness to ‘Him.” Their adherents drink potions and go through agonizing tests in a bid to rise as Angels in the service of their god.

Despite preaching divine potential, they carry out mass ritual sacrifices filled with resentment and hopelessness. They do it all in the hopes of allowing the True Creator to descend to Earth. If their god is appeased, they would annihilate entire towns.

Aurora Order’s Structure and Rituals

Some Pathways from Lord of the Mysteries | Credits: Cuttlefish That Loves Diving

The Aurora Order functions as a structured hierarchy of seven Saints and twenty-two alphabetically codenamed Oracles. Every Oracle is a Beyonder of Sequence 7 to 5 and is generally able to hear the ravings of the True Creator directly. The Oracles have secret meetings and are quite autonomous, though they report to Saints on most matters.

Their original prayer gesture resembled an upside-down cross, eventually modified to a traditional cross motion once Adam fused with the True Creator completely.

Aurora Order’s Symbolism and Secrecy

The Aurora Order member targets Klein | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The Order’s iconography is disturbing. Their idol of the True Creator is a naked man crucified upside down on a cross with blood flowing from his wounds, with closed eyes bearing pain and guilt.

It’s a graphic representation of their dark devotion. Although they are underground, the Aurora Order is capable of infiltrating cities, summoning powerful Beyonders, and influencing politics and religion. They possess multiple Angels and Grade 0 Sealed Artifacts, making them a threat even to Orthodox Churches.

Final Thoughts on Aurora Order

The Aurora Order may be viewed as villains, but their influence, ideology, and divine backing make them an unavoidable force in Lord of Mysteries. With their god now fused with Adam and old enemies like the Rose School of Thought and Outer Deities still roaming free, the Order’s true reign of terror may have only just begun.