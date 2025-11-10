Austere – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Austere, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DRY, SHY 4 Letters DOUR, GRIM, PRIM, BARE, DRAB, FIRM, HARD, COLD, BALD 5 Letters STARK, SHARP, BLEAK, HEAVY, GRAVE, HARSH, STIFF, STERN, ROUGH, CRUEL, CLEAN, NASTY, QUIET, SPARE, SOBER, EXACT, BASIC, PLAIN, RIGID 6 Letters SEVERE, LENTEN, STRICT, FIERCE, SOLEMN, BITTER, BRUTAL, FORMAL, SOMBER, STRONG, CHASTE, FRIGID, BARREN, RUSTIC, SIMPLE 7 Letters STERNER, STERNLY, ADAMANT, ASCETIC, CALLOUS, SPARTAN, BINDING, HOSTILE, HUMDRUM, PRUDISH, COUNTRY, ONEROUS, EXTREME, SUBDUED, EARNEST, SERIOUS 8 Letters EXACTING, FORCIBLE, MONASTIC, POWERFUL, ABSOLUTE, CRITICAL, FORCEFUL, PITILESS, OBDURATE, BARBARIC 9 Letters DEMANDING, HEARTLESS, UNADORNED, ABSTINENT, BARBARIAN, BARBAROUS, CONFINING, DIFFICULT, STRINGENT, SARCASTIC, UNFEELING, MERCILESS, PRIMITIVE, ASCETICAL, CONTINENT, HUMORLESS, BAREBONES 10 Letters ABSTEMIOUS, ASTRINGENT, AUTOCRATIC, COMMANDING, COMPELLING, DISCORDANT, INEXORABLE, INFLEXIBLE, REFRAINING, ANTISOCIAL, DEPRESSING, FORBIDDING, ECONOMICAL 11 Letters ACRIMONIOUS, DICTATORIAL, RESTRAINING, RESTRICTIVE, UNRELENTING, UNCLUTTERED, SELFDENYING, PURITANICAL,, UNMITIGATED 12 Letters ANTAGONISTIC, BLOODTHIRSTY, UNCHARITABLE, UNPERMISSIVE, UNRESPONSIVE 13 Letters STRAIGHTLACED, UNEMBELLISHED, AUTHORITARIAN 14 Letters UNCOMPROMISING 15 Letters SELFDISCIPLINED 16 Letters NONPARTICIPATING

