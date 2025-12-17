Home » Puzzles » Author Dinesen – Crossword Clue Answers

Author Dinesen – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Author Dinesen, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Author Dinesen.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersOUT
4 LettersISAK, DANE, AFCA, ISAE
5 LettersKAREN, DANES, TALES, OUTOF, KENYA, MERYL, CRAMP, DUNNE
6 LettersENABLE, BLIXEN, AFRICA, BAROSS, STREEP
7 LettersDINESEN, NAIROBI
8 LettersBARONESS, OFAFRICA
9 LettersLASTTALES
10 LettersGREATDANES, STARCHIEST
11 LettersISAKDINESEN, OUTOFAFRICA, KARENBLIXEN
15 LettersJAZZOUTOFAFRICA

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

