Avatar: Fire and Ash – All Movie Trailers to be Featured

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release in theaters soon, with Varang serving as the latest villain of James Cameron’s Pandora saga. The movie will release worlwide on December 19, 2025 and early buzz suggests it could mirror the record-breaking success of its predecessor. Avatar 3 is also the longest installment in the franchise and might just become the highest-grossing film ever released with such an extended runtime. To boost Avatar’s record breaking spree, the film’s premiere will feature trailers for three major upcoming blockbusters of 2026. So, here’s every movie trailer attached with Avatar 3.

1. Untitled Steven Spielberg UFO Movie

Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie has wrapped filming 🛸🎬



Cast includes:



• Emily Blunt

• Wyatt Russell

• Colman Domingo

• Colin Firth

• Eve Hewson

• Josh O’Connor



In theaters June 12, 2026

Steven Spielberg’s latest movie, being referred to as Spielberg’s UFO movie, will officially unveil its first trailer during the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Details regarding the film remain tightly under wraps and the film still doesn’t have an official title.

However, one major reveal has fans excited: legendary composer John Williams is coming out of retirement to score the movie. The movie is being described as a return to Spielberg’s classic sci-fi roots, but with a major twist.

2. The Odyssey

Robert Pattinson in The Odyssey | Credit: IMDb

Christopher Nolan’s next movie is titled The Odyssey and, just like Oppenheimer, features the biggest stars of Hollywood. The main leads of the movie are Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway.

Actors like Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, and Zendaya will play secondary roles. The movie will release on July 17, 2026, with its first trailer being shown before Avatar 3.

3. Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

MCU fans will finally get to see their first look at Doctor Doom and all the superhero teams that will be present in the movie. We are yet to get any details on the plot of the movie or even a first look at RDJ as Doom.

All we have are post-credits scenes leading up to the finale of the Multiverse saga. That will, however, change this month when we finally get our first look at Doctor Doom right before the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.