Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Unveils Varang and the Ash People

The official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has been released online following its exclusive theatrical run with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Released on July 28, the trailer has taken the world by storm, offering fans an exciting first look at James Cameron’s third chapter in the sci-fi epic, showing rising conflict across Pandora.

The trailer introduces new threats, unfamiliar regions of Pandora, and rising tension with the Mangkwan Na’vi Clan that could change the planet’s fate. This next chapter promises to be even more intense and violent than the previous two instalments, as Pandora plunges into all-out war and Jake and his family are caught in the middle of the chaos.

The Ash People: Pandora’s Hostile Fire-Wielding Na’vi Tribe

The main focus of the trailer is the Ash People, a newly introduced Na’vi tribe that lives in a scorched and hostile environment on the planet. They are soot-covered, wield fire weapons, and seem to be strongly against the spiritual beliefs held by the rest of the Na’vi clans. Their leader, Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, makes a strong impression with the line, “Your goddess has no dominion here.”

Unlike the Metkayina or the Omaticaya, the Ash People are aggressive and closed off. Their territory is filled with fire, smoke, and volcanic activity. They appear to reject Eywa and instead embrace destruction. The trailer shows them using fire in battle, performing rituals around flames.

Quaritch Returns

Colonel Miles Quaritch in the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash | Credits: 20th Century Studios

The Ash People are not the only threat. Colonel Miles Quaritch, still alive in his Na’vi body, is shown working closely with Varang and her tribe. His return signals that the human presence on Pandora is far from over. With fire as their weapon, Quaritch and the Ash People seem to be the main big bad of this upcoming movie.

Jake’s Family Faces a New War

Jake Sully vs Quaritch and Neytiri vs Varang.

Jake Sully and Neytiri return, along with their children, including Kiri, Lo’ak, and Tuk. The trailer shows them once again caught between duty, survival, and personal loss. Neytiri is still grieving, and Jake urges her not to lose herself in anger. “You can’t live like this, baby. In hate,” he says in a quiet but emotional moment.

Their human ally, Spider, is also back, and the footage shows him in difficult situations, likely caught between both sides. There are glimpses of new flying creatures, high-altitude battles, and unfamiliar floating regions above Pandora’s landscapes.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Explores a Divided Pandora

James Cameron revealed that Fire and Ash was originally meant to be part of The Way of Water, but the story grew too large to fit into a single film. This third entry dives into the growing divisions among the Na’vi tribes and the chaos their infighting causes across Pandora. As tensions rise, Colonel Quaritch returns in his Na’vi form, exploiting the unrest to further the human agenda and push the planet toward all-out war.

The trailer shows that the story will take viewers to unexplored regions of Pandora. Lava fields, burning forests, and large-scale battles set the stage for what looks to be the darkest installment in the saga yet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and Edie Falco. New cast members include Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and Michelle Yeoh.

The trailer is now available to watch online and offers a first glimpse at a version of Pandora we have never seen before, where fire threatens to consume everything. Fan reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the breathtaking scenery and the emotional depth of the characters. The buzz around this official trailer alone suggests that James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to be yet another box office juggernaut.