Avatar World Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this Avatar World codes guide on January 9, 2026.

Avatar World is a simulation role-playing game made by the developers at Pazu World. It offers plenty of character customization options, lets you build the city as you please, and quests that reward various in-game items. You can travel to multiple locations in its immersive open world. In this article, we will explore whether there are active Avatar World codes and a guide to redeeming them.

All Active Avatar World Codes

Currently, there are no active Avatar World codes. The code redemption feature was available, but the developers have removed it. Additionally, they don’t offer redemption codes. There’s no chance that the feature will be available in the future. However, the developers send freebies with each update that you can claim in-game. To do so, follow the steps below:

Launch Avatar World on your device. On the main screen, tap the Shop button near the Play button. Scroll down and tap the “GIFTS” button. You can find free items in the Gifts menu. Tap the green Claim button below each item to receive.

Check the “Gifts” section regularly, whenever a new update arrives, to claim free in-game items.

All Expired Codes

When the in-game code redemption feature was available, the developers distributed codes. However, they’ve expired and don’t work as of this writing. Here is their list:

How to Redeem Avatar World Codes

You could redeem the codes using the steps listed below:

Launch Avatar World on your device. Log in to your account. Tap the Shop icon. Switch to the Featured tab. Scroll to the right until you see the Promo Code option. Tap on it to open the Promo Code dialog box. Copy and paste any active code into the box with the “Enter Code” text. Tap the “Redeem” button next to the box to claim free rewards.

How to Get More Codes

The developers no longer distribute redeem codes for Avatar World. Instead, they distribute free rewards in the “Gifts” section as a replacement for the redeem code feature. Check the Gifts menu after every update to not miss out on any freebies.