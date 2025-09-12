Avengers: Doomsday Promo Teases Doom’s First Look, X-Men, and Thanos’ Death

Summary:

A Promo art for Avengers: Doomsday has seemingly given fans a first look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Downey seems to be sporting a comic-accurate look with intricate details all over his armor.

Here’s everything shown at the event, including the Doctor Doom tease.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. Until now, Marvel has revealed very little about the film beyond the initial casting announcement for Doomsday. Since then, fans have gotten small teases like Deadpool joininh the Avengers but nothing substantial. That changed today with what appears to be our first look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Promo Art Reveals First Look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom

Marvel fans got to see a sliver of Doctor Doom at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, China. The supposed first look for Downey’s Doom features a comic-accurate look for Doctor Doom with chainmail armor. The armor seems to have intricate details that aren’t properly visible in the image.

Fans also noticed that the mask in the promo art closely resembles the one seen in Fantastic Four: First Steps, reinforcing the idea that this is indeed Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. This reveal addresses a long-standing concern among MCU fans that Doom might not wear his iconic mask because of Downey’s star power. However, it looks like the ruler of Latveria will be donning the mask after all (for now at least).

X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers, and Wakandans Teased in Doomsday

First potential look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.’

The Doctor Doom promo still wasn’t the only highlight of the event. Disney also hosted an advanced 3D light show. The light show featured Doctor Doom seemingly splitting reality apart with his hands. Every visual was drenched in shades of green, Doom’s signature color. However, green could also hint at a possible Loki connection, who has now become the God of Stories at TVA.

The lightshow ended with Doom sitting on his iconic chair as the lights projected the logos of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers and Wakandans. This was most likely a tease for all these teams uniting in Doomsday and possibly facing off against each other in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doctor Doom killing Thanos was shown during the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ light show at Disney’s event in Shanghai.



That said, for a short while fans also got to see Doctor Doom hold a spine and skull, a visual that closely mirrors Doom killing Thanos in Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars #8 (2015).

For long fans had speculated that Doomsday would begin with Doctor Doom killing Thanos and it looks like that might just come true.