Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Steve Rogers’ Son’s Comic Origin and Role Explained

Summary:

A leaked Avengers: Doomsday trailer quietly confirms Steve Rogers has a child.

Marvel Comics has previously explored multiple versions of Captain America’s children.

Here’s everything you need to know about Steve Rogers’ child shown in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer.

The internet is literally breaking down following a massive leak for Avengers: Doomsday. A low-res teaser trailer has surfaced online, finally confirming that Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers. However, he isn’t reaching for his shield; instead, he’s holding a baby. This major revelation must have you wondering who this baby is, what comic origin it points to, and how this choice could reshape Doomsday itself. Let’s break it down.

Whose baby is Steve Rogers holding in Avengers: Doomsday?

Captain America and Peggy as seen in Avengers: Endgame | Credits: Marvel Studios

Everything points to one answer. The child is heavily implied to belong to Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The leaked teaser shows Steve living out a peaceful post-Endgame life, one he chose after returning the Infinity Stones.

He didn’t suit up. He stayed. And according to the writers’ interpretation of the ending, Steve didn’t just grow old with Peggy. He started a family.

RELATED:

Did Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter have a baby?

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter | Credits: Marvel Studios

If you find yourself pondering how this fits in, the writers of Avengers: Endgame have actually been telling us this was the plan for years. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely confirmed, in an interview from 2019, that it was always their intention for Steve to be the father of Peggy Carter’s two children, the same children briefly referenced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

When Steve visited the elderly Peggy in 2014, pictures of her family were present, but her husband was never named. McFeely says that there are “time travel loopholes” that make this work. Markus added an interesting detail that is probably the premise for this new plot point: “It does introduce the idea that there are two children who have somewhat super soldier DNA.”

RELATED:

Which Comic Book Child Could Inspire Steve Rogers’ Baby in Avengers: Doomsday?

Since the leak shows Steve with an infant, fans are in a frenzy to guess which comic book version of his offspring this might be. Here are the most plausible candidates based on Marvel history, and given the multiverse concepts expected in Doomsday.

Sharon Rogers (Earth-415)

Sharon Rogers | Credits: Netmarble

This is the most possible inspiration, considering the history of the MCU. In the Marvel Future Fight universe (Netmarble game), Steve was never frozen in ice. He married Peggy Carter, and they had a daughter named Sharon Rogers.

Born in South Korea, she eventually took up her father’s mantle. She wields a massive energy-absorbing shield and a blaster lance given to her by Tony Stark. Considering the leak involves Peggy and Steve, introducing a powerhouse daughter like Sharon would make perfect sense.

Sarah Rogers (Earth-9811)

Sarah Rogers | Credits: Marvel Comics

If the movie doubles down on the multiverse aspect, then Sarah Rogers certainly has a good chance. In the What If…? comics, she is the daughter of Steve and Rogue (from the X-Men).

Most significantly, she shares a direct connection with the villain of the new movie. In her timeline, she leads a resistance against Vincent von Doom, the son of Doctor Doom. She wields Mjolnir and the shield, mirroring Steve’s final battle in Endgame.

James Rogers (Earth-555326)

James Rogers as seen in Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow and comic | Credits: Marvel

Introduced in the animated film Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, James is the son of Captain America and Black Widow. In a grim future where Ultron has killed the Avengers, James is raised by Tony Stark to lead a new strike force.

He possesses super-soldier abilities like enhanced speed and stamina. While his mother is Natasha in comics, the MCU could theoretically adapt elements of his character for Steve and Peggy’s son.

Red Skull (Ultimate Universe)

Red Skull | Credits: Marvel Comics

One truly scary possibility the Russo Brothers could pull from is the Ultimate Universe. In that reality, Steve has an illegitimate son who is taken by the government to become a new super soldier.

He then rebels, flays the skin off his own face, and becomes the Ultimate Universe’s version of Red Skull. He eventually fights his father in a very brutal showdown involving the Cosmic Cube. While that feels unlikely for a “peaceful” trailer, it nonetheless remains a part of Steve’s comic history.

What role could Steve’s Baby play in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond?

New look of Doom in Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

The addition of Steve Rogers’ child significantly changes the stakes of Avengers: Doomsday. Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely previously confirmed that Steve and Peggy’s offspring would carry “super soldier DNA,” which implies this child won’t be left on the sidelines.

This heir represents the living consequence of Steve’s timeline choice: whether aged up via time travel to lead a resistance, mirroring Sarah Rogers’ comic battle against Doctor Doom’s lineage, or wielding Stark-designed weaponry like Sharon Rogers.

RELATED:

Considering reports that Steve’s past decisions will “haunt him” upon Robert Downey Jr.’s arrival as Doom, the protection of this child will likely serve as the emotional core for the multiverse conflict.

If Steve Rogers is back, it’s not out of nostalgia. Whether he’s protecting his child, confronting Doom, or facing another multiversal consequence, Steve Rogers’ story may not be finished yet.