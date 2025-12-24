Avengers Doomsday Trailer: 3 Easter Eggs and Reference You Missed

Summary:

The Avengers: Doomsday Thor trailer is the second trailer to be released after the Steve Rogers trailer.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Here is a list of all the easter eggs in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

Avengers Doomsday is releasing a new trailer every week attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. The latest trailer to be unveiled is the Thor Doomsday trailer. The first trailer teased the return of Steve Rogers, giving us a glimpse at the life he was leading with his son. The Thor Doomsday trailer has similar motifs but hides way more details. So, here is every easter egg we saw in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

1. Love Pays an Integral Part in Thor’s Journey

Thor and Love as seen in the final scene of Thor: Love and Thunder | Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder introduced us to Love, Gorr’s daughter, whom Thor adopts after Gorr’s death, giving the film’s title a deeper meaning. The Doomsday trailer begins with Thor praying in a forest to Odin. He asks Odin to grant him strength and return to Love, “Not as a warrior, but as a protector.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene teased Doctor Doom trying to steal Sue Storm’s baby. With Steve and Thor also having heirs to protect, it seems highly likely that Doom is targeting our heroes’ children to force the Avengers into conflict.

2. Thor’s New Look

While it’s not clear from the leaked trailer, the exact look of Thor’s armor was revealed a little. One thing is for sure: Thor has ditched his bright Love and Thunder armor for a new one. Even his hair is back to small, similar to how it was in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. It seems like the Russos just hate Thor with long hair.

3. Odin Force Thor Might Appear

Odin Force Thor alongside Thor from the Doomsday trailer | Credit: Marvel Studios

Despite having been one of the few characters capable of seriously injuring Thanos, MCU Thor is still quite weak compared to his comic counterpart. In Marvel Comics, Odin Force Thor is the strongest Thor, and the MCU may finally be setting the stage for Thor to approach that level.

The Odinforce is a large amount of mystical and cosmic energy traditionally passed down from one ruler of Asgard to the next. However, Thor never fully inherited it, as he appointed Valkyrie as the ruler of New Asgard rather than claiming the throne himself.

In the Doomsday trailer, Thor says, “Grant me the strength of all fathers,” a line that hints at Thor wielding the Odin Force. This version of Thor is powerful enough to manipulate reality and defeat cosmic-level threats like Galactus. Most importantly, this Thor can seal rifts in the multiverse. With Doomsday reportedly involving collisions between multiple universes, this will be a power that will come in handy.