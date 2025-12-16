Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Leaks Online – What We Know

Summary:

Avengers: Doomsday trailer leaks online, revealing a quiet but emotional return of Steve Rogers.

Chris Evans’ comeback appears confirmed as Marvel’s theater-only trailer plan backfires.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaked Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak has exploded across social media. You’re probably searching for what it reveals before seeing the footage yourself. Before Marvel Studios could officially roll out the first look, a grainy camrip version of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday teaser found its way online. Well, the footage is being removed on every platform due to copyright violations, of course.

These leaks reveal a return that fans have long speculated about. If you’re not afraid of spoilers, here’s a breakdown of the leaked clip everyone has been talking about Avengers: Doomsday.

What Happens in the Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Captain America | Credits: Marvel Studios

The teaser trailer begins with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers driving up to the rural home we last saw him near at the end of Avengers: Endgame. He parks his motorcycle, takes off his helmet, and walks in.

The emotional core of the teaser hits when Steve picks up his old Captain America uniform. He lingers on it for a moment, looking like he might suit up again. But instead, he sets the suit down, picking up an infant baby in his arms and smiling peacefully.

The screen then cuts to black with the text reading, “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday,” followed by a Doomsday Clock countdown.

RELATED:

Is Chris Evans Really Back as Steve Rogers?

Steve Rogers | Credits: Marvel Studios

Yes, Chris Evans is officially back if the Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak is anything to go by. The footage reportedly shows Steve holding a baby, sparking speculation about a child shared with Peggy Carter. While the footage hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel, multiple insiders claim it is real.

After months of attending the Andrew Garfield school of misleading stories and telling the press just how sad he was to “not be invited to the party,” it would seem Chris Evans is indeed back. The leaks certainly confirm speculation that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter had a child together.

RELATED:

How many trailers are there for Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

Rumors suggest there may be four different trailers attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, possibly rotating on a week-to-week basis in theaters.

Here is how it is lined up:

Trailer 1: Steve Rogers (The current leak)

Trailer 2: Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Trailer 3: Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)

Trailer 4: The full team

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Trailer

This means if you want the full experience officially, you may need to attend multiple screenings to see every version. Critics already note that this will be an expensive commitment, which will only fuel piracy even more, as not everyone can afford multiple theatrical viewings just to see teasers.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars landing on December 17, 2027. Until Marvel releases the official trailers, leaks remain one of the few ways fans are previewing the footage.