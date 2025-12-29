Home » Entertainment » Avengers: Doomsday’s X-Men Trailer Reveals Comic-Accurate Cyclops and a Surprise X-Men Tease

by Melvin Mathew
by Melvin Mathew

  • Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in theaters on December 18, 2026.
  • The third, leaked, Doomsday trailer features the X-Men shown during the screening of Avatar.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about the Avengers: Doomsday’s X-Men trailer featuring Cyclops.
Avengers: Doomsday is all anyone’s talking about right now, with Marvel debuting a new trailer each week with Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings. The first Doomsday trailer confirmed the return of Steve Rogers with his son, while the second trailer gave us a glimpse at Thor and his upcoming arc. Now, the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer shifts focus to the X-Men, spotlighting a long-overlooked member of the team.

Magneto and Professor X Get Their First MCU Look

The teaser opens inside the X-Mansion, with Magneto saying, “Death comes for us all.” The camera then sweeps through the X-Mansion as we get a shot of the iconic sign: Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters. As the sequence moves across different parts of the mansion, Magneto continues: “The question isn’t whether you are prepared to die. The question is, who would you be when you close your eyes?”

The teaser then transitions to a shot of Professor X’s chair as we see Professor X sitting right across from Magneto and playing chess. He lifts the king piece using his powers. He’s seen wearing a jacket with a red X-Men symbol on it. The moment ends with Magneto and Professor X laying their hands on each other, signalling that at least for now, they remain on good terms.

Comic-Accurate Cyclops and a Surprise X-Men Tease

A still from Deadpool & Wolverine
Huge Jackman as Wolverine as seen in Deadpool & Wolverine | Credits: Marvel Studios

The teaser closes on a scene with Cyclops, his face is muddied as he stands on a war-torn battlefield. We can see what appears to be a sentinel walking behind him. The highlight of the teaser is Cyclops in his comic-accurate look. He is wearing a suit similar to his X-Men ’97 look, with a blue suit and a yellow belt across his torso.

The belt sports the same red X-Men emblem as seen on Professor X. The suit looks almost identical to Cyclops’ X-Men ’97 look, but the trunks are absent. The trailer transitions to Cyclops taking off his yellow visor and unleashing a powerful optic blast.

Just when it seems the teaser has reached its end, there’s one final reveal. The line “X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday” appears on screen before cutting to the Avengers logo. In a blink-and-you ‘ll-miss-it moment, you can spot claw marks on the logo, teasing the obvious arrival of Wolverine.

