Avengers: Endgame Set to Re-Release in Theaters Before Doomsday

Marvel fans, it’s time to assemble at the cinema once again. Avengers: Endgame is officially returning to theaters, serving as a strategic lead-in for Avengers: Doomsday. This gives a perfect opportunity to relive the conclusion of the Infinity Saga just months before Robert Downey Jr. makes his massive comeback as the villainous Doctor Doom.

When is Avengers: Endgame going to re-release?

Avengers: Endgame — Back in theaters, September 2026. pic.twitter.com/PRmW9pEAxm — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 5, 2025

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Marvel Studios have locked in September 25, 2026, for the theatrical return of Avengers: Endgame. It is a very strategic move to do so.

With this late September date, Marvel is leaving a tight 84-day gap between the re-release and the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives on December 18, 2026.

The Russo Brothers, directors of Endgame and returning for Doomsday, shared audience reaction videos to celebrate the news, saying the 2019 film was the “greatest pre-game” for the upcoming multiverse conflict.

It serves as a reminder of the theatrical experience that Kevin Feige continues to champion during a changing media climate where huge shifts, like Netflix buying Warner Bros., are happening.

What does this mean for Avengers: Doomsday?

Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

Setting up the stage for a huge 2026, this rerelease proudly prepares you for an emotional Tony Stark finale. It will prepare us to face Robert Downey Jr.’s shocking return as the antagonist.

Doomsday is shaping up to be an ambitious crossover that aims to rival its predecessor, with a cast that includes stars from Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and even some legacy stars from Fox’s X-Men franchise, like Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

Also, word has it that the hype train will leave the station long before September. Fans should look forward to seeing the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer play with Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Could Endgame break more records?

Avengers: Endgame | Credits: Marvel Studios

It already is a titan, holding the title of the second-highest-grossing film of all time globally with $2.799 billion, just sitting behind Avatar. It also boasts the largest opening weekend in history at $1.2 billion. A successful run in 2026 could help the film reclaim the number one spot from James Cameron’s epic.

This marks the second time Marvel has re-released the film to theaters. In June 2019, Marvel released a version including an intro from Anthony Russo, a Stan Lee tribute, and an unfinished scene with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk was released.

While Marvel Studios hasn’t disclosed which specific bonus features will accompany the 2026 version, the opportunity to see the “Portals” sequence on the big screen again is probably enough to get us all back in seats.