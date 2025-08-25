“Baking measure: Abbr.…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 25, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 25, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: British “bye-bye” – Starts with “T”
- 5 Across: Hearty gulp – Starts with “S”
- 6 Across: It’s been called the “City of Light” and the “City of Love” – Starts with “P”
- 8 Across: Clark ___ a.k.a. Superman – Starts with “K”
- 9 Across: Comedically risky – Starts with “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Baking measure: Abbr. – Starts with “T”
- 2 Down: Unable to sleep – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Sleepy – Starts with “T”
- 4 Down: “An extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been,” per David Bowie – Starts with “A”
- 7 Down: Pig’s home – Starts with “S”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 25, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: British “bye-bye” – TATA
- 5 Across: Hearty gulp – SWIG
- 6 Across: It’s been called the “City of Light” and the “City of Love” – PARIS
- 8 Across: Clark ___ a.k.a. Superman – KENT
- 9 Across: Comedically risky – EDGY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Baking measure: Abbr. – TSP
- 2 Down: Unable to sleep – AWAKE
- 3 Down: Sleepy – TIRED
- 4 Down: “An extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been,” per David Bowie – AGING
- 7 Down: Pig’s home – STY
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 25, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!