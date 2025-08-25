“Baking measure: Abbr.…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 25, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: British “bye-bye” – Starts with “T”

5 Across: Hearty gulp – Starts with “S”

6 Across: It’s been called the “City of Light” and the “City of Love” – Starts with “P”

8 Across: Clark ___ a.k.a. Superman – Starts with “K”

9 Across: Comedically risky – Starts with “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Baking measure: Abbr. – Starts with “T”

2 Down: Unable to sleep – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Sleepy – Starts with “T”

4 Down: “An extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been,” per David Bowie – Starts with “A”

7 Down: Pig’s home – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: British “bye-bye” – TATA

5 Across: Hearty gulp – SWIG

6 Across: It’s been called the “City of Light” and the “City of Love” – PARIS

8 Across: Clark ___ a.k.a. Superman – KENT

9 Across: Comedically risky – EDGY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Baking measure: Abbr. – TSP

2 Down: Unable to sleep – AWAKE

3 Down: Sleepy – TIRED

4 Down: “An extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been,” per David Bowie – AGING

7 Down: Pig’s home – STY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 25, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!