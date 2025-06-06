Ballerina Ending Explained: Eve’s Origins, The Cult, and John Wick’s Role

Summary:

Eve uncovers disturbing truths about her past while hunting those responsible for her father’s murder.

A silent war brews between cult loyalists and assassins, with Eve caught in the middle.

John Wick enters the scene, just not in the way fans might’ve expected.

The John Wick universe continues to get more brutal and bloodier with the arrival of Ballerina, the franchise’s first major spin-off. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, Ballerina introduces Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a deadly trainee of the Ruska Roma.

By mixing explosive action with mysterious lore, the movie focuses on Eve’s path of vengeance. Its third act, though, does more than just provide a thrilling crescendo. It serves as a key transition point for Eve into the larger John Wick universe while setting up for future installments in the series.

Note: Spoilers ahead for Ballerina (2025)

Eve’s Shocking Family Ties and the Cult’s Dark Secrets in Hallstatt

Eve’s journey leads her to the frozen Austrian colony of Hallstatt, a remote sanctuary ruled by a mysterious cult marked by an “X” tattoo. The cult, led by the chilling Chancellor (played by Gabriel Byrne), is the one that killed Eve’s father years ago. Eve’s arrival sets off alarm bells, and a violent brawl breaks out inside a restaurant, kicked off by an overzealous chef.

Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine in Ballerina | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

The story quickly grows more personal when the Chancellor makes a shocking revelation. Eve is, in fact, one of the cult’s ‘missing children.’ The shocking news doesn’t end there, as the Chancellor’s right-hand woman, Lena, is Eve’s sister.

Lena has a change of heart and helps Eve escape, but their reunion is tragically short-lived. The Chancellor, as merciless as ever, orders for both their heads. Eve survives the resulting blast, but Lena does not.

John Wick Enters the Scene

The Ruska Roma’s peace is now threatened, prompting the Chancellor to find the Director (Anjelica Huston) for retaliation. So she sends her best weapon, John Wick (Keanu Reeves). This takes place shortly after he loses his ring finger in Parabellum, placing this firmly in franchise canon.

Eve and John Wick crossing paths in Ballerina | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

When Eve and John face off, she pleads for time to finish what she started. Seeing a sense of familiarity in her resolve, John gives her an extension until midnight, and later even provides sniper support in her battles.

Eve’s Flamethrower Showdown and The Chancellor’s Destiny

Eve’s fight through Hallstatt delivers some of the film’s most intense moments. From taking down cult members to surviving grenades, it all builds to a wild flamethrower fight with Dex (Robert Maaser), one of the Chancellor’s elite henchmen. When her flamethrower oil depletes, she cleverly uses a water hose instead, while John, maintaining distance, finishes the job by shooting Dex’s gas tank, causing it to explode.

The Chancellor as seen in Ballerina | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

The final confrontation between Eve and the Chancellor brings the thematic conflict full circle. He tries to convince her that her efforts are for nothing, stating that the system will continue. The village will remain. The children will be raised. And the system will remain. But Eve robs him of the satisfaction of delivering his speech by shooting him in the head, ending his reign. Before leaving, she rescues Ella, the Chancellor’s granddaughter, and returns her to her injured father, Daniel, the man Eve met earlier (Norman Reedus).

Ballerina Ending: Unanswered Questions and New Risks

Despite the Chancellor’s defeat and the destruction of Hallstatt, the cult’s influence is still unchecked. In a chilling twist, they have put a $5 million bounty on Eve’s head, a clear indication of what’s to come in the story. The cult’s name remains unknown, and their structure, hinted to be older than even the High Table, remains a looming threat. The post-climax scenes confirm their reach still extends far and wide.

Ana de Armas as Eve fighting The Cult in the final sequence of Ballerina | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

A significant mystery remains unresolved: the fate of Eve’s mother. The Chancellor makes a vague remark, implying that she “paid the price” for her husband’s betrayal, but we never see her or confirm her death. Whether she is dead or perhaps still involved with the cult could play a critical role in Eve’s future.

Ballerina’s Ending Teases a Possible Sequel

In New York, Eve watches her old Kikimora peer, Tatiana, perform Swan Lake in silence, a fleeting moment of beauty and grace after the bloodshed. But that silence doesn’t last. Her phone rings with a notification: a bounty of $500k on Eve Macarro. Winston (Ian McShane) receives the same notification. Eve is now a marked woman, with her face and name on every assassin’s list.

Eve visits Continental in the final sequence of Ballerina | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

The conclusion of Ballerina is filled with suspenseful tension. Instead of a traditional John Wick-style post-credits scene, the film ends with a silent promise: more is coming. Whether Eve decides to go underground, fight back, or search for deeper truths about her past and the cult that shaped it, her story is far from over.

With Ballerina, the John Wick franchise expands its universe and introduces audiences to a new, complicated protagonist. Eve’s bloody ballet may have ended one mission, but it is only the prelude to an even greater conflict. One ignited by revenge, the desire to survive, and the search for identity in a world where legacy is built in blood.

In the meantime, you can revisit other films and series from the John Wick franchise to enjoy them again or to refresh your memory of the events leading up to Ballerina.